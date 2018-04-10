Rotolo’s Craft & Crust Takes Home Gold During The 2018 World Pizza Games

CEO Mitch Rotolo Jr. represents Baton Rouge-based pizzeria during International Pizza Expo

Baton Rouge, LA (RestaurantNews.com) Rotolo’s Craft & Crust’s Vice President of Research & Development Mitch Rotolo Jr. has trained under pizza masters in Italy and has helped create the scratch kitchen creations that made Rotolo’s a household favorite.

So, it comes as no surprise that Rotolo Jr. won more events than any other competitor and for the third consecutive year he won the Fastest Dough Stretch Competition during the World Pizza Games. Representing the Baton Rouge-based pizzeria known for its good food, good vibes and no bullsh*t, he competed against pizza connoisseurs from across the world and won honors in three of the five competitive events:

Pizza Triathlon (Gold)

Fastest Dough Stretch (Gold)

Fastest Box Folding (Silver)

The World Pizza Games are an Olympics-style competition for Pizzaioli. It’s a two-day battle that brings energy and excitement to the International Pizza Expo® – the largest pizza show in the world.

“I’ve been competing in the World Pizza Games for six years, so it’s always something that I really look forward to each year,” said Rotolo Jr., member of the World Pizza Team. “I train for these events throughout the year because I’m representing my amazing city, so it’s important that I succeed. This year, I had the honor of representing our new prototype – Craft & Crust – which was exciting because it created great brand exposure. It’s an awesome experience because you get to meet people from all over the world that share the same passion for pizza. I look forward to continuing to compete for many years to come.”

Rotolo’s Craft & Crust menu features 34 beers on tap and new options like the Chicago Style Deep Dish and the 13-inch Stone Crafted Pizzas cooked at 600 degrees in an Italian stone deck oven. Several of these new pizzas have won international awards. The Figgy Piggy – pulled mozzarella, fig spread, prosciutto, gorgonzola, shaved asiago, oil and balsamic reduction – recently took home the gold medal during the Food Network’s “Pi Champions Challenge.” The new menu also includes a variety of salads, hot and cold sandwiches, Italian entrées and its famous calzones to satisfy all palettes.

For more information, visit Rotolos.com and connect with Rotolo’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

