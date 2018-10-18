Rotolo’s Craft & Crust Hosts Official Grand Opening Celebration of First Texas Restaurant in Frisco

Popular pizzeria is giving away Free Pizza for a Year and more during official grand opening celebration on Oct. 22

Frisco, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Texas’ first Rotolo’s Craft and Crust – the Baton Rouge-based pizzeria known for its good food and good vibes – recently opened its doors at 9250 N. Dallas Pkwy., Ste. 130, in Frisco and is celebrating with a grand opening event on Monday, Oct. 22.

Rotolo’s Craft and Crust will kick off its celebration with an official giant pizza and ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Mayor Jeff Cheney and the Frisco Chamber of Commerce beginning at 10:30 a.m. That’s right … the Big Cheeses will be slicing, and biting into, a massive pizza loaded with toppings to celebrate the occasion in style.

Doors will open to the public at 11 a.m., but pizza lovers will want to arrive early because the first 100 customers in line will receive Free Pizza for a Year!

TUPPS Brewery will also be joining the celebration from 5 p.m. to close. The local brewery will be giving away swag and free samples to guests 21+ throughout the night.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring our revolutionary new prototype to Frisco – the first in Texas and fifth system-wide – and look forward to celebrating with the community on Monday,” said Founder & CEO Mitch Rotolo Sr. “We have experienced great success since opening our doors on Oct. 1 and want to thank the community for welcoming us with open arms. We’ve already had the honor of raising money for FastPacs and look forward to continuing our involvement and becoming an integral part of the community.”

Rotolo’s talented chefs make dough from scratch, fresh daily at each location. They also take the time to craft their own sauces and hand cut fresh veggies. That’s why every pizza, pasta, salad, sandwich, soup and calzone served is bursting with authentic flavor. Rotolo’s food is so good, that they took home gold at the World Pizza Games in 2016 and 2018.

Rotolo’s Craft & Crust is all about unwinding after a long day, hanging with friends and family and forgetting the rat race. So be sure to stop by the new Frisco location, take a load off and have a local brew or two while Rotolo’s fixes you up something new.

About Rotolo’s

In 1996, Mitch Rotolo opened the first Rotolo’s Pizzeria in Baton Rouge, La., just a pizza throw away from LSU. Over 20 years later, the casual Italian restaurant now has over 30 franchises throughout Louisiana, Texas, Alabama and Florida, with many more in the works. For more information, connect with Rotolo’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit Rotolos.com.

For franchising information, call 225.367.6400 or visit Rotolos.com/franchise.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com