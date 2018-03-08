Rotisserie restaurant coming soon to former Pita King spot in downtown Allentown

Rodriguez Rotisserie is coming soon to the former Pita King space in downtown Allentown.

According to co-owner Margarita Rodriguez, she and her husband, Carlos Rodriguez, are expecting to open the Spanish restaurant by April at 33 N. Ninth St.

"The main item we will be offering is rotisserie chicken," Margarita said.

The Rodriguezes, who also operate the four-year-old 7th Street Rotisserie Chicken a few blocks away, are keeping the space's furniture and layout, but they are adding aesthetic touches such as new wall paint and framed pictures of the Dominican Republic.

The couple also is planning to install a rotisserie machine, steam table and salad bar, Margarita said.

