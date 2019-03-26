Rosnet Introduces New Data Visualization Platform, Intelligent Analytics

Intelligent Analytics instantly integrates data across platforms and restaurant locations, displaying visuals that highlight relationships and patterns

Kansas City, MO (RestaurantNews.com) To remain a leader in the restaurant industry today, operators must leverage the power of data and analytics. That’s why industry-leading restaurant data management provider Rosnet partnered with Information Builders, an integration solutions company, in 2015. Since then, Rosnet has worked tirelessly to build capabilities that convert data into actionable solutions for restaurant executives.

Today, Rosnet offers just that thanks to the rollout of Intelligent Analytics, the company’s new integrated data discovery platform. Intelligent Analytics assists users in gaining insight into data relationships by placing data in a visual context.

“Traditionally, restaurant professionals had to extract and interpret data from multiple platforms, which eats away at efficiency and obscures patterns in the data,” said Patrick Bobrukiewicz, Director of Business Development for Rosnet. “Intelligent Analytics compiles data across the various platforms being used in the restaurant space and then illustrates the analytics. For multi-unit operators, this kind of integrated, illustrated analytics solution is critical.”

Intelligent Analytics leverages the power of visual language to highlight gaps, changes and patterns in the ways most coherent to the human eye. The platform generates charts, tables and infographics at lightning speed that illustrate as many integrated variables as needed.

For example, if a brand’s marketing team wants to measure traffic against profit following the rollout of a given ad campaign, Intelligent Analytics compiles a chart that highlights the relationship while solving for the differences in scale. If an operator wants to protect against fraud and theft, Intelligent Analytics can assemble visual analytics for open ticket times, voids, discounts and checks cashed. The platform also offers important insight into profit margins, weather-to-traffic relationships, trend testing and more.

“Intelligent Analytics allows for a holistic, top-down view of restaurant operations, whether for one location or 100,” said Bobrukiewicz. “Now, data from operations, real estate, marketing and accounting pools into one location, then presents to the user in the most understandable way thanks to our data visualization technology.”

As the restaurant industry’s customer base becomes increasingly tech-savvy and continues to drive trends like third-party delivery, mobile ordering apps and speedy POS kiosks, the need for immediate insight into one’s restaurant data is more vital today than ever. Having data-driven insight into the current operations and future possibilities for a restaurant or chain keeps brands innovative and positions them as major players in the industry. Data visualization afforded by Rosnet’s Intelligent Analytics equips restaurant executives to do just that.

About Rosnet

Founded in 1998, Rosnet has grown into a respected leader in the restaurant technology marketplace with thousands of locations utilizing the company’s food management, inventory management, and labor management systems on a daily basis. Partnering with large multi-unit concepts like Applebee’s, On the Border, Panera Bread, Burger King and IHOP, Rosnet couples easy-to-use tools with world-class support to help restaurant companies realize maximum profits without the need to invest in multiple systems.

https://www.rosnet.com/intelligent-analytics

Contact:

Sydney Creagh

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

sydney@nolimitagency.com