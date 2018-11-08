Rosina Gourmet closes Canton sandwich shop

Rosina Gourmet closed its Canton sandwich shop to the public this week.

On Tuesday, the lunch eatery known for its fried chicken sandwiches posted a sign on its door informing customers it had closed to the public effective immediately. Owner Jim Lancaster, who owns the building at 2819 O’Donnell St., said the space will be used strictly for food preparation for the other stores and catering.

Lancaster opened the first Rosina Gourmet in Canton in 1999, he said. After opening locations in Fells Point and downtown, he said, much of the business’ attention has turned to catering.

Lancaster said serving customers at the Canton location often impeded the staff’s ability to meet demand and deadlines outside of it.

“The work is just overwhelming, the amount of cooking we have to do for all three stores,” Lancaster said.

Customers in Canton will be able to order sandwiches through the delivery service DoorDash, he said.

wesley.case@baltsun.com

twitter.com/midnightsunblog

MORE MIDNIGHT SUN

Best Baltimore bars: Beer havens, skillful cocktails and everything in between

Map: Maryland breweries and distilleries

Baltimore Sun bar reviews