Rooted in Tradition, Baked Mac and Cheese Is a Fixture in Life's Big Events

What I know to be true about mac and cheese, the beloved side dish that’s enough on its own to be an entree, is laced with childhood memories of growing up in Georgia.

I remember the slight crackle of the cheese as it melted and browned beautifully in the oven. How that sound — a subdued crackling — continued even when the warm casserole dish was pulled from the oven, wisps of steam dancing dizzily and disappearing seconds later.

My mother and her mother, who hail from northern Alabama, were the magic-makers and orchestrators of these massive casserole dishes, elbow macaroni noodles swimming in a cheese sauce and topped with more cheese. Both kept the mac and cheese secrets, serving it during all special occasions and holidays, like Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day, when it appeared alongside collard greens for money and black-eyed peas for good luck.

I later learned these “secrets” consisted of warmed whole milk, hunks of cubed Velveeta cheese, shredded cheddar cheese, butter and maybe an egg. This is the Southern way: You begin making mac and cheese on the stove, and eventually it proceeds to the oven for its final act. Enter the cheese sizzle.

How mac and cheese is eaten and prepared, and its purpose depend wholly on where you’re from — or if you’re black or white. Perhaps in Vermont, you’d use the state’s well-known extra sharp cheddar, while in other parts of New England, you’d throw in lobster for a more decadent version. Overall, regional variation seems to determine what kind of mac and cheese is your norm.

For Kristin Amico, a freelance writer based in Boston, mac and cheese followed a formula growing up: Velveeta, New York state cheddar, shell pasta and buttered breadcrumbs.

“I grew up in Western New York, where we have cold, gray winters and heavy snowfall,” Amico said. “My mom made mac and cheese regularly for us as kids from a recipe clipped from a magazine and pasted into her little recipe notebook. It was heavy and basic, but it reminds me of childhood.”

As an adult, Amico readily experiments with her cheeses, often swapping in Brie, goat or Gruyere, a departure from her childhood. Her version of mac and cheese sometimes includes vegetables — broccoli or Brussels sprouts.

“It will always be my go-to when the weather is awful and I need a warm comfort meal,” she said.

There are a few schools of thought among mac and cheese lovers: for instance, those who think of it as a functional, quick and easy snack (think Kraft Macaroni & Cheese) and those who couldn’t imagine an event or celebration without a serving of mac, baked until golden.

For black Southerners, mac and cheese falls in the latter category. It’s a solidifier at any gathering. It’s warmth communicated without words, a cultural cornerstone with deep historical ties. In his book “Soul Food: The Surprising Story of an American Cuisine, One Plate at a Time,” food historian and author Adrian Miller says Thomas Jefferson is often credited with popularizing mac and cheese stateside after loving a rendition of it in France.

Jefferson’s version, although pioneering, wasn’t exactly remarkable. Per Thomas Jefferson Foundation archives, dinner guests to Monticello in Virginia noted that his dish was more of a pie, molded in a pan Jefferson had had shipped from Italy. It was loaded with onions and shallots, and a pungent, intense flavor that didn’t encourage one to finish the portion. Miller believes enslaved Africans who cooked the dish weekends and other celebratory times cemented mac and cheese’s cultural and culinary importance.

“My mom got the (mac and cheese) recipe from my great aunt (in my teenage years), and she started making baked macaroni and cheese on Thanksgiving and Christmas,” said Brittany Hutson, a Detroit freelance writer. “Back then, it seemed like it was some sort of rite of passage, that my great aunt shared her recipe with my mom.”

Hutson is originally from Long Island, yet her earliest recollections of mac and cheese were from visiting her great-aunt in Fredericksburg, Va. In African-American families, baked mac and cheese was one fixture in a larger spread: baked ham, collard greens, maybe some cornbread, made fluffy with buttermilk and baked in a multigenerational cast-iron skillet.

“As a black woman, I love how food is embedded in our culture and how it is the center of life’s milestones, trials and tribulations,” she said. “It’s about when the family comes together. It’s about tradition. It’s about the memories and passing that on to the next generation.”

Megan Braden-Perry, a New Orleans journalist, echoed the sentiment.

“If I go somewhere for a holiday and I don’t see macaroni, I’m like, ‘There’s something wrong,’” she said with a laugh. “Even if I don’t want to eat it, I just want to know it’s there.”

While baked mac and cheese is truly the standard in the South, there are variations. In New Orleans, for example, baked mac and cheese is composed of the same basics (melted cheddar cheese on top, baked to a golden, creamy goodness). According to Braden-Perry, however, spaghetti noodles are typically used instead of elbow macaroni.

“My friends come from out of town, and they’re like, ‘I don’t really get down with that. Why do y’all use spaghetti noodles?’” she said.

These days, decades removed from the mac and cheese of my childhood, I prefer to make a cheesy bechamel sauce, sidestepping cubed Velveeta. I also skip the egg because I like my mac to be more fluid, juicy and cheesy.

Despite my slight modifications, it is still the same beloved dish, the same edible comfort, I can’t imagine any celebration, gathering of family and friends, or holiday season without.

Nneka M. Okona is a freelance writer.

Macaroni and cheese

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 20 minutes

Makes: 8 servings

Recipe by Mattie Wilson, from “Sylvia's Family Soul Food Cookbook: From Hemingway, South Carolina, To Harlem.”

6 cups water

½ teaspoon salt, see note

2 cups elbow macaroni

4 tablespoons (½ stick) butter

2 ½ cups grated mild cheddar, divided

2 large eggs

½ cup milk

Paprika to top

1 Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease an 8-inch-square baking pan.

2 In a six-quart pot, bring the water and salt to a boil. Add the macaroni and cook for 7 minutes, stirring occasionally. Drain. Return the macaroni to the pot, and stir in the butter until melted. Add 2 cups of the cheese.

3 In a medium bowl, beat the eggs and milk together. Add mixture to the pot with the macaroni. Stir until combined. Spoon into the prepared baking pan. Sprinkle the remaining ½ cup cheese over the top. Dust with paprika. Bake, uncovered, for 30 minutes or until the cheese has melted and warm throughout.

Note: Although Wilson’s recipe calls for just ½ teaspoon of salt for the cooking water, we found the finished dish lacked seasoning. Counter this by salting the cooking water generously until it tastes like the sea.

Nutrition information per serving: 309 calories, 20 g fat, 11 g saturated fat, 98 mg cholesterol, 19 g carbohydrates, 1 g sugar, 13 g protein, 257 mg sodium, 1 g fiber

