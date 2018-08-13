Rooftop bar Vu sets sights on a late-September debut

If the last few summers have taught us anything, it’s that Chicagoans have an insatiable appetite for rooftop restaurants and lounges.
The sky’s the limit, as it were.
Soon to jump aboard this trend will be Vu, in the South Loop at 133 E. Cermak Road. Perched 22 stories high, Vu occupies 13,000 square feet, both indoors and out, and includes a solarium bar, boardroom and karaoke room, among other features, and a 100-foot-long video wall.
The space, by Concentrics Restaurant Group, overlooks McCormick Place — capturing private-meeting business from conventioneers is likely a big part of VU’s business plan.
VU plans to make its debut Sept. 24.
Twitter @PhilVettel
MORE COVERAGE
Review: Locanda in Streeterville marks Pane Caldo chef's quiet return »
Passerotto review: Thoughtful, intensely personal food with fun Korean flair »
Drink pink with a tasty retro-themed liqueur that will sweeten your spirits
No fowl play here: The fast-food chain now makes a sandwich so big you’ll need to grip it with both hands.
Yes, golden retriever Sam has passed away, but another dog has been portraying Duke for years