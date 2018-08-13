Rooftop bar Vu sets sights on a late-September debut

If the last few summers have taught us anything, it’s that Chicagoans have an insatiable appetite for rooftop restaurants and lounges.

The sky’s the limit, as it were.

Soon to jump aboard this trend will be Vu, in the South Loop at 133 E. Cermak Road. Perched 22 stories high, Vu occupies 13,000 square feet, both indoors and out, and includes a solarium bar, boardroom and karaoke room, among other features, and a 100-foot-long video wall.

The space, by Concentrics Restaurant Group, overlooks McCormick Place — capturing private-meeting business from conventioneers is likely a big part of VU’s business plan.

VU plans to make its debut Sept. 24.

