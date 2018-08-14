Romano’s Macaroni Grill Opens Third Location in Mexico City

Award-winning Italian Classics Now Available at Paseo Acoxpa Shopping Center

Denver, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Romano’s Macaroni Grill®, a national restaurant chain with authentic, award-winning Italian food, has announced the opening of its third location in Mexico City. Opened by Macaroni Grill franchise partner, Grupo Dival, the new location is the first in the Tlalpan borough, just ten miles south of Mexico City, and the second location opened by the group within the past six months.

International expansion continues to be an important part of the strategic plan for Macaroni Grill with the recent opening in Mexico City bringing the number of international locations to 18, located in seven countries.

The new 5,000 square-foot restaurant seats approximately 225 people, including 45 seats surrounding an elegant bar. It is located on the first floor of the Paseo Acoxpa Shopping Center, a 600,000 square-foot outdoor center featuring a mix of fashion, home, electronics and entertainment retailers with over 25 restaurants and cafes.

Tastefully decorated with light and bright colors and rich textures, the restaurant features Carrera marble, Copper Expo lighting, and a new design of wood top tables, booths and seating. The only location in Mexico City to serve a special breakfast menu, the restaurant will open from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., daily. The signature open-exhibition kitchen takes center stage where guests can watch as all of Macaroni Grill’s classic Italian dishes are prepared. The lunch and dinner menus feature popular favorites including Chicken Parmesan, Penne Rustica and Lasagna Bolognese.

“Macaroni Grill has always been dedicated to providing an authentic Italian dining experience in a warm and inviting atmosphere, while embodying the spirit of generosity. It’s been wonderful to see it really resonate with our guests in Mexico City,” said James Deyo, chief financial officer and executive vice president of franchise development. “We are thrilled to see the expansion of Macaroni Grill across Mexico City with this new location and look forward to continued growth with the two locations our great partners at Grupo Dival plan to open in 2019.”

About Romano’s Macaroni Grill®

Romano’s Macaroni Grill is an Italian restaurant brand founded in 1988. Inspired by Italian country cuisine, Macaroni Grill believes in an open kitchen that allows guests to see its ingredients and preparation techniques that blend Italian traditions with progressive culinary inspiration in a polished casual atmosphere. Named the No. 1 Italian Restaurant Chain in America by a Nation’s Restaurant News consumer survey, Macaroni Grill has 85 company-owned locations in 22 states, plus 23 franchise locations in the U.S. and 7other countries. For more information on Romano’s Macaroni Grill, please visit www.macaronigrill.com or check us out on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.