  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Rolling Stones’ ‘Havana Moon’ to shine over SteelStacks with screening of 2016 Cuba concert film

August 25, 2020
From www.mcall.com
By
Morning Call Staff
Dave J. Hogan / Contributed photo

Rolling Stones 'Havana Moon' concert to be shown at SteelStacks