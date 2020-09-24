Rolling in the Oats! Nektér Juice Bar Launches New Superfood Oats Program Nationwide

Santa Ana, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Nékter Juice Bar , America’s freshest juice bar experience, is rolling full steam ahead with the nationwide launch of Superfood Oats, a new menu category for the lifestyle brand that celebrates its 10th anniversary in October. Made from gluten-free, slow-cooked Steel Cut oats, the four new Superfood Oats selections are high in both fiber and protein, making them the perfect nutritional complement to Nektér’s healthy menu of fresh juices, Superfood smoothies, bowls and healthy snacks.

A renewed focus on healthy dining propelled by the pandemic has led to a resurgence of oatmeal as a popular breakfast option. According to Fortune Business Insights, oatmeal sales are expected to reach $3.32 billion globally by 2026. However, not all oatmeal options are healthy and include unnecessary fat, added sugars and processed and artificial ingredients.

“Many restaurant brands and coffee houses offer oatmeal options, but most are sorely lacking the nutritional content we need to start our days fresh and healthy,” said Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO, Nektér Juice Bar. “Just as we did with the legacy juice bar space 10 years ago, we saw an opportunity to transform yet another favorite American comfort food into a truly healthy and beneficial meal. Ultimately and always, our goal at Nektér is helping guests ‘Live Life to the Freshest’ by encouraging them to enjoy at least one nutritious meal each day and our new Superfood Oats selections are the fuel we need now to build immunity through nutrition.”

The four new Superfood Oats options include:

Super Berry: Superfood Oats, topped with fresh strawberries, antioxidant-packed blueberries, and immunity-boosting bee pollen

Cinnamon Apple Peanut Butter: Superfood Oats, topped with tart green apples, toasted almonds, cinnamon, dates, and creamy peanut butter

Almond Butter: Superfood Oats, topped with mood-boosting cacao nibs, bananas and almond butter

Pumpkin Oats: A seasonal offering available through November 22 and featuring housemade pumpkin mousse, fresh fuji apple, pepitas, agave, and pumpkin spice

Priced affordably at $3.95, the new Superfood Oats offerings are available at participating Nektér Juice Bars across the country.

For more information about the Nektér Juice Bar and its healthier Superfood Oats offerings, please visit NekterJuiceBar.com , or visit socially @nekterjuicebar.com.

About Nékter Juice Bar

As the pioneer of the modern juice bar experience and the champion of menu transparency and ingredient-integrity, Nékter Juice Bar was founded in 2010 to nourish America’s increasing appetite for plant-based, healthy food options that promote and support various lifestyles and diet preferences. With a steady eye on innovation, the health and wellness brand offers a delicious menu of freshly made, clean and nutrient-rich juices, Superfood smoothies, acai bowls, and a variety of healthy snacks that can help guests “Live Life to the Freshest!” At its core, Nékter believes that “healthy” can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too.

With over 170 locations in the U.S. and plans to continue expanding nationwide, Nékter, America’s freshest juice bar experience, is an industry leader in the truly healthy juice category. For more information, please visit NekterJuiceBar.com .

Contact:

Erin Peacock

Peacock PR

949-939-1872

erin@peacock-pr.com

