Roll On In Starts Franchising with the Help of Emerging Franchises

(RestaurantNews.com) Roll On In offers a unique and exciting menu and experience. They offer a menu that explores the edge of multi-cultural boundaries, bringing sushi burritos, sushi tacos, sushi bowls and even sushi donuts to a whole new level. Their food is fast, fresh and affordable and takes sushi to a whole other level. They are a one of a kind unique burrito and sushi bowl concept. They serve premium food in a unique fast-casual setting. Bringing sushi burritos, sushi tacos, sushi bowls and even sushi donuts to a whole new level. The food is fast, fresh and affordable, and their number one priority is their customers!

With units open in Cincinatti, Hamilton, Lebanon and Loveland and a food truck unit open, they have decided that its time to expand nationally through franchising. Roll On In has brought on Emerging Franchises to help with the expansion. Emerging Franchises was founded in early 2017 by Greg George and Samantha Rincione. The pair share a passion for fitting people with the right business for them based on their financial background and past history and interests. They also specialize in bringing emerging brands into today’s franchise market. “So often today a company wants to enter franchising but has no idea where the starting point should be. That’s where we come in,” Greg and Samantha always say. With Emerging Franchises, they assist emerging brands with research and development to find out if franchising is the right fit for the company. Once its decided it’s the right path, we then develop the brand from beginning to end, start to finish. Everything from equipment placement and pricing, layout design, website creation, marketing, lead generation, brochures, FDD creation, ongoing advice and support and much more. If it has to do with franchising they can help!

With Roll On In franchisees are offered:

Real Estate Assistance

Training Programs

Marketing Assistance

Operational Support

Systems in Place

Ongoing Training

For more information on becoming a franchisee with Roll On In, click below: