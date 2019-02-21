Roll On In to Expand in Ohio, North Carolina and Georgia

(RestaurantNews.com) Roll On In is a unique sushi burrito and bowl restaurant. The company has been around since 2016 and serves only the freshest of ingredients. They offer a menu that explores the edge of multi-cultural boundaries, bringing sushi burritos, sushi tacos, sushi bowls and even sushi donuts to a whole new level. The food is fast, fresh and affordable. The setting for Roll on In is a unique and casual one. They have a modern interior which is inviting to the guests, encouraging them to dine with us often. The number one priority at Roll On In, is the customer!

In 2019, Roll On in began franchising with the help of Emerging Franchises . So far, to date, they have already sold 5 units and are to expand into North Carolina and Atlanta, GA and add units in Ohio. Roll On In plans to continue its expansion and grow regionally throughout the United States, with a goal to sell 25 units for the year.

Currently, Roll On In has four corporate units throughout Ohio. Roll On In also has a food truck in the Ohio region. For any type of party, event lunch or dinner, Roll On In can help. Their catering will allow your guests to build their own burritos or bowls and our bento boxes are perfect for a lunch or dinner meeting at the office.

Roll On In offers multiple revenue streams such as:

Dine in

Take Out

Delivery

Catering

Mobile office pop up

When Franchising with Roll On In, you will receive:

Marketing Assistance

Real Estate Assistance

Training

Experienced Management

Operational Assistance

Much more!

For more information on franchising with Roll On In, click below!