Roll-Em-Up Taquitos Signs 12-Unit Development Deal for San Bernardino County

Rapidly expanding taquito franchise announces development deal that expands across Southern California

Chino Hills, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Roll-Em-Up Taquitos – the nation’s first taquito focused franchise, has signed another large development deal that will add 12 locations into San Bernardino County. This new deal will roll out the brand’s first location in Colton, California, in the Colton Gateway Plaza by Q4 of this year.

All 12 locations will be owned and operated by San Bernardino County locals Glen Elder and Thelma Lemus, who have over 20 years of highly successful entrepreneurial experience that oversaw 80 employees, grew three retail stores and sold a company for over seven figures. The couple and business partners plan to open over four locations by the end of 2022.

“We are excited to share the Roll-Em-Up Taquitos experience within our local communities,” stated franchisee Elder. “We have been looking for a franchise to partner with for a while and the overall concept of the brand, strong financials and fun working environment is what drew us in.”

The new development deal will introduce Roll-Em-Up Taquitos to Colton, Covina, Fontana, Indo, Ontario, Palm Desert, Palm Springs, Pomona, Rancho Cucamonga, Redlands, Rialto and Upland.

“Roll-Em-Up Taquitos shows a huge opportunity for growth,” stated Lemus. “We look forward to being a part of this fresh and unique concept that no one else is doing.”

The story of Roll-Em-Up Taquitos’ is simple and began in the home of the Usrey family, where Father (Ron) and Son (Ryan) fell in love with Mama Karen’s famous beef taquitos. The Usrey family-including patriarch Ron – always talked about opening their taquitos-only eatery, but unfortunately, Mama Karen passed before that dream became a reality. Fast-forward to today, they are “Blastin Reggae” and opened the first Roll-Em-Up Taquitos in Chino Hills, California in 2019, where they sold an average of 3,500 taquitos a day. Today, the brand has two locations open in Chino Hills and Brea, California, along with a set plan to open a third location in Victorville, California later this month.

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos offers a focused yet straightforward menu of five different taquitos, including braised shredded beef, shredded chicken, potato, cheese, and avocado. To stay true to who they are, each taquito is rolled up daily and only uses fresh, never frozen ingredients and pan fried fresh to order just like Mama Karen did! Taquitos can be topped with cheese and sour cream, in addition to the brand’s handmade mild or spicy house sauce, guac sauce, queso sauce, and their famous “lit” sauce.

Other menu items include house-made bacon beans, rice, bomb AF chips, churro donuts drizzled with caramel sauce, and famous Street Corn loaded with butter, mayo, and cotija cheese, with an optional dusting of Hot Cheetos and Tajin or coated in queso.

“We are thrilled to welcome Glen and Thelma to the Roll-Em-Up Taquitos family, along with their years of extremely successful business experience,” stated Ryan Usrey, CEO and Founder of Roll-Em-Up Taquitos. “As we continue to roll out our expansion plans and share Mama Karen’s famous taquitos, San Bernardino County is a promising area to continue our growth.”

To share Mama Karen’s famous taquitos with families nationwide, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos is actively seeking franchise partners with previous restaurant ownership experience and passionate about the brand. With a territory fee of $20,000 and franchise fee of $20,000, the initial investment to own and operate a Roll-Em-Up Taquitos restaurant rages from $278,000 to $585,000.

For more information about Roll-Em-Up Taquitos franchise opportunity, visit www.franchise.rollemup.com .

About Roll-Em-Up Taquitos

For years the Usrey family (including patriarch Ron) always talked about their dream of opening their taquitos-only eatery based off Mama Karen’s beef taquitos but unfortunately, Mama Karen passed before they could realize the dream together. Founded in 2019 and franchising since 2021, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos offers only the freshest ingredients for their five different kinds of taquitos that are always hand-rolled and pan-fried to order in custom cast iron skillets. Today, there are two open locations in California, with 38 in various stages of development. For more information, visit www.rollemup.com . Find us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and TikTok .

Contact:

Courtney LaPorta

Franchise Elevator PR

847-945-1300

claporta@franchiseelevator.com

The post Roll-Em-Up Taquitos Signs 12-Unit Development Deal for San Bernardino County first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.