Roll-Em-Up Taquitos Looks to Midwest and East Coast for Expansion

The world’s only taquito-centric franchise opportunity is out-growing its roots; looking to expand into Midwest and East Coast

Chino Hills, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) As the fast casual restaurant industry continues to grow, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos , the nation’s first and only taquito-centric, street casual restaurant franchise, is looking to continue its expansion by offering franchise opportunities across the Midwest and East Coast.

With multiple successful locations open in California and over 470 locations under development agreement across the country, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos is set to continue its expansion and enter the Midwest and East Coast for the first time. The brand hopes to award franchise licenses in Illinois, Florida, New York, Massachusetts, Georgia and more.

“We are ecstatic to announce that Roll-Em-Up Taquitos is now offering franchise opportunities in select markets throughout the Midwest and East Coast,” said Chris Wyland, Chief Development Officer of Roll-Em-Up Taquitos. “We are confident that everyone in the Midwest and East Coast will love the brand as much as we do. This expansion will not only bring our famous taquitos to new markets, but it also gives us the opportunity to bring more franchisees into the Roll-Em-Up family.”

Home to some of the most populated cities in the United States, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos has had its eyes set on the Midwest and East Coast regions since it began franchising. With the brand’s proven success in the Southwestern United States, the brand anticipates that entering these new regions should be seamless.

“Our growth over our first year of franchising has been incredible,” said Founder and CEO of Roll-Em-Up Taquitos, Ryan Usrey. “We cannot wait to see expansion into the Midwest and East Coast as we have prepared and strengthened our brand so that it can be a well-known fast casual concept nationwide.”

The story of Roll-Em-Up Taquitos’ is simple and began in the home of the Usrey family, where Father (Ron) and Son (Ryan) fell in love with Mama Karen’s famous beef taquitos. The Usrey family-including patriarch Ron – always talked about opening their taquitos-only eatery, but unfortunately, Mama Karen passed before that dream became a reality. Fast-forward to today, they are “Blastin Reggae” and opened the first Roll-Em-Up Taquitos in Chino Hills, California in 2019, where they sold an average of 3,500 taquitos a day.

To help share Mama Karen’s famous taquitos with families nationwide, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos is actively seeking franchise partners with previous restaurant ownership experience and passion for the brand. With a territory fee of $20,000 and a franchise fee of $20,000, the initial investment to own and operate a Roll-Em-Up Taquitos restaurant ranges from $278,000-$585,000.

For more information about Roll-Em-Up Taquitos franchise opportunity, visit www.franchise.rollemup.com .

About Roll-Em-Up Taquitos

For years the Usrey family (including patriarch Ron) always talked about their dream of opening their taquitos-only eatery based on Mama Karen’s beef taquitos, but unfortunately, Mama Karen passed away before they could realize the dream together.

Founded in 2019 and franchising since 2021, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos offers only the freshest ingredients for their five different styles of taquitos that are always hand-rolled and pan-fried to order in custom cast iron skillets. Today, there are three open locations in California, with 471 in various stages of development. For more information, visit www.rollemup.com . Find us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and TikTok .

Contact:

Anna Pretasky

Franchise Elevator PR

apretasky@franchiseelevator.com

