Roll-Em-Up Taquitos Kicks Off the New Year with a Bang

Chino Hills, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Roll-Em-Up Taquitos – the nation’s first taquito-focused franchise, is rolling out yet another development deal, taking the nation by storm. The brand’s newly signed deal will bring six locations into Ventura County and Glendale, California, with the first location set to open by Q2 of 2022. The Ventura County and Glendale deal comes at a time when Roll-Em-Up Taquitos continues to expand its presence within its home state of California, with a goal of selling 500 units by end of 2022.

“This latest development agreement is a direct reflection of Roll-Em-Up’s position as an innovative and unique industry leader”, says Roll-Em-Up Chief Development Officer Chris Wyland. “Chris brings a tremendous amount of experience and enthusiasm to the brand as a current multi-unit franchisee. He is a stone-cold operator with a passion for success. We are excited to welcome him to the Roll-Em-Up family.”

All six locations will be owned and operated by Chris Concepcion, who brings over 15 years of highly successful entrepreneurial experience in the franchise category. With an extensive background in restaurant franchising, Concepcion found himself attracted to both the excitement of Roll-Em-Up Taquitos and how it is taking the fast casual segment by storm.

“I have been a frequent customer of Roll-Em-Up since early 2020. I think the food is incredible, easy to eat, and tasteful. My personal favorite is the shredded beef fully loaded with lit sauce,” said Concepion. “The brand’s uniqueness attracts all ages and ethnicities, which gives it a broad market.”

In addition to bringing six units to Ventura County and Glendale, Concepcion plans to open multiple units in California and across the western states.

“Growing alongside the brand, I intend to open a minimum of five locations a year,” added Concepion. “I have no doubt that the communities I serve will embrace the great-tasting, fresh food and the lively atmosphere that Roll-Em-Up Taquitos brings to the table. I am eager to get started and thrilled about this partnership.”

The story of Roll-Em-Up Taquitos’ is simple and began in the home of the Usrey family, where Father (Ron) and Son (Ryan) fell in love with Mama Karen’s famous beef taquitos. The Usrey family, including patriarch Ron, always talked about opening their taquitos-only eatery, but unfortunately, Mama Karen passed before that dream became a reality. Fast-forward to today, they are “Blastin Reggae” and opened the first Roll-Em-Up Taquitos in Chino Hills, California in 2019, where they sold an average of 3,500 taquitos a day. Today, the brand has three locations open across Southern California in Chino Hills, Brea and Victorville.

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos offers a focused yet straightforward menu of five different taquitos, including braised shredded beef, shredded chicken, potato, cheese, and avocado. To stay true to who they are, each taquito is rolled up daily and only uses fresh, never frozen ingredients and pan fried fresh to order just like Mama Karen did! Taquitos can be topped with cheese and sour cream, in addition to the brand’s handmade mild or spicy house sauce, guac sauce, queso sauce, and their famous “lit” sauce.

Other menu items include house-made bacon beans, rice, bomb AF chips, churro donuts drizzled with caramel sauce, and famous Street Corn loaded with butter, mayo, and cotija cheese, with an optional dusting of Hot Cheetos and Tajin or coated in queso.

“We couldn’t be more excited to kick off 2022 with this exciting development deal,” stated Ryan Usrey, CEO and founder of Roll-Em-Up Taquitos. “We always strive to find partners who believe in our concept and show a true passion for what we do. In addition to his excitement, Chris’ fast casual background and experience positions the brand to continue to thrive in new communities.”

To share Mama Karen’s famous taquitos with families nationwide, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos is actively seeking franchise partners with previous restaurant ownership experience and passion for the brand. With a territory fee of $20,000 and franchise fee of $20,000, the initial investment to own and operate a Roll-Em-Up Taquitos restaurant rages from $278,000 to $585,000.

About Roll-Em-Up Taquitos

For years the Usrey family (including patriarch Ron) always talked about their dream of opening their taquitos-only eatery based off Mama Karen’s beef taquitos but unfortunately, Mama Karen passed before they could realize the dream together. Founded in 2019 and franchising since 2021, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos offers only the freshest ingredients for their five different kinds of taquitos that are always hand-rolled and pan-fried to order in custom cast iron skillets. Today, there are three open locations in California, with 105 in various stages of development. For more information, visit www.rollemup.com . Find us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and TikTok .

