Roll-Em-Up Taquitos Announces Two New Bomb AF Menu Items

Chino Hills, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Roll-Em-Up Taquitos , the nation’s first taquito-focused franchise, recently unveiled two new Bomb AF products, adding ground beef taquitos and a street corn cup to their menu. Roll-Em-Up Taquitos is dedicated to keeping their menu simple and easy to execute, and these additions implement two great new menu options while adding just one stock keeping unit to each store’s inventory.

“We’re thrilled to announce the launch of two new Bomb AF menu items,” said Founder and CEO, Ryan Usrey. “We took inspiration from our fan favorite street corn, which we traditionally serve on a stick, and are now providing the same side dish off the cob, in a cup. Customers can still order their street corn the way they have always loved it by choosing Plain, OG Style or Fully Loaded, but this provides a great option for those who want to enjoy street corn with a little less mess.”

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos, “The O.G. Taquito Spot,” has kept their menu small to ensure that all items are made only with fresh ingredients, and their famous taquitos are hand-rolled and pan-fried daily in custom cast iron skillets.

“For a while now, customers have been absolutely begging us for a ground beef taquito option,” said Usrey. “The beauty of ground beef is that it can be flavored and seasoned in many different ways, so it was an easy add on. So far, our customers have loved them and reviews have been outstanding!”

The story of Roll-Em-Up Taquitos’ is simple and began in the home of the Usrey family, where Father (Ron) and Son (Ryan) fell in love with Mama Karen’s famous beef taquitos. The Usrey family-including patriarch Ron – always talked about opening their taquitos-only eatery, but unfortunately, Mama Karen passed before that dream became a reality. Fast-forward to today, they are “Blastin Reggae” and opened the first Roll-Em-Up Taquitos in Chino Hills, California in 2019, where they sold an average of 3,500 taquitos a day.

To share Mama Karen’s famous taquitos with families nationwide, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos is actively seeking franchise partners with previous restaurant ownership experience and passionate about the brand. With a territory fee of $20,000 and franchise fee of $20,000, the initial investment to own and operate a Roll-Em-Up Taquitos restaurant rages from $278,000 to $585,000. For more information about Roll-Em-Up Taquitos franchise opportunity, visit www.franchise.rollemup.com .

