Roll-Em-Up Taquitos Announces Five Strategic Tech Partnerships

Chino Hills, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Announced today, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos – the nation’s first taquito-focused franchise, is deepening its bench of partners in the technology space. The brand will add five new preferred vendors and have negotiated beneficial contracts to offer their products and services to its rapidly growing franchise partner base.

With the continued growth and popularity of its hand-rolled, pan-fried, ready to order taquitos, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos is ready to accelerate its franchise to new heights with its newly signed tech partnerships.

The partnerships include:

Olo, a leading on-demand commerce platform that is powering the restaurant industry’s digital transformation through online ordering and mobile. Millions of orders per day run on Olo’s enterprise SaaS engine, enabling brands to maximize the convergence of digital and brick-and-mortar operations.

Punchh is the industry-leading loyalty & engagement platform that enables brands to deliver omnichannel customer loyalty programs in-store and digitally. Punchh empowers marketers to acquire, grow and nurture customers through a customized digital loyalty solution leveraging AI-generated insights.

Toast POS, a fully-integrated restaurant POS system and all-in-one restaurant management platform designed for restaurants of all sizes. Toast is a single software platform, digital ordering, and reporting, and employee management.

Restaurant365, the industry leading all-in-one, accounting, inventory, scheduling, payroll and HR solution developed specifically for restaurants. The R365 platform simplifies day-to-day management for restaurant operators, controlling food costs and optimizing labor costs. Integrations and open APIs enable Restaurant365 to connect with other systems, including POS providers, vendors, and banks.

FranConnect, the leading franchise management software provider. For nearly twenty years, the FranConnect platform has served as the Sales, Operations, and Marketing backbone for over 800 brands worldwide. Nine of the Franchise Times Top 10 Fastest-Growing franchise businesses rely on FranConnect to drive growth, improve profitability, and streamline operational performance.

“We are pleased to partner with these exceptional providers and broaden the growing collection of handpicked solutions for our franchisees,” said Chris Wyland, Chief Development Officer of Roll-Em-Up Taquitos. “Roll-Em-Up’s mission is to put together a best-in-class technology offering, and we are confident that, as a result of our thorough vetting process, each of these providers will enable our franchise partners to create the best possible technology ecosystem for their restaurants.”

The story of Roll-Em-Up Taquitos’ is simple and began in the home of the Usrey family, where Father (Ron) and Son (Ryan) fell in love with Mama Karen’s famous beef taquitos. The Usrey family-including patriarch Ron – always talked about opening their taquitos-only eatery, but unfortunately, Mama Karen passed before that dream became a reality. Fast-forward to today, they are “Blastin Reggae” and opened the first Roll-Em-Up Taquitos in Chino Hills, California in 2019, where they sold an average of 3,500 taquitos a day. Today, the brand has three locations open across Southern California in Chino Hills, Brea and Victorville.

“In a time where the restaurant industry relies heavily on technology, we are excited to partner with the leading vendors in the tech space,” stated Ryan Usrey, CEO and Founder of Roll-Em-Up Taquitos. “Roll-Em-Up Taquitos is always looking for ways to improve its business model for its franchisees and best quality of service and experiences to its customers.”

To share Mama Karen’s famous taquitos with families nationwide, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos is actively seeking franchise partners with previous restaurant ownership experience and passionate about the brand. With a territory fee of $20,000 and franchise fee of $20,000, the initial investment to own and operate a Roll-Em-Up Taquitos restaurant rages from $278,000 to $585,000.

For more information about Roll-Em-Up Taquitos franchise opportunity, visit www.franchise.rollemup.com .

About Roll-Em-Up Taquitos

For years the Usrey family (including patriarch Ron) always talked about their dream of opening their taquitos-only eatery based off Mama Karen’s beef taquitos but unfortunately, Mama Karen passed before they could realize the dream together. Founded in 2019 and franchising since 2021, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos offers only the freshest ingredients for their five different kinds of taquitos that are always hand-rolled and pan-fried to order in custom cast iron skillets. Today, there are three open locations in California, with 71 in various stages of development. For more information, visit www.rollemup.com . Find us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and TikTok .

