Roll-Em-Up Taquitos Aims to Keep Pace with Rapid Growth in 2022

Chino Hills, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Roll-Em-Up Taquitos – the nation’s first taquito-focused franchise – is gearing up for a busy year after rounding out 2021 with new locations, a number of development deals, and partnerships that will help the brand continue to thrive.

After beginning to franchise last year, the brand opened two new locations in 2021, and has 10 more expected to open in the first quarter of this year. Roll-Em-Up Taquitos is also happy to announce that they closed out the year with 420 franchise locations sold in 2021 including new markets in Nevada, Arizona, Texas and Oklahoma. Most notably, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos signed a deal to bring 315 units to Texas and Oklahoma, which has established Roll-Em-Up Taquitos as one of the hottest new concepts in the country.

“2021 has been a monumental year for us,” said Roll-Em-Up Chief Development Officer Chris Wyland. “The rapid expansion we have witnessed has shown us that our concept is truly something special, despite it being such an unpredictable year. With the continued support of our team and our customers, I have no doubt that we will continue to thrive in 2022.”

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos has big plans for 2022, including targeting new markets within Oklahoma, Colorado, Utah, Missouri, Kansas, Virginia, Arkansas, and Texas. The brand also plans on expanding their outreach within their current markets of California and Arizona. Roll-Em-Up Taquitos is looking to have 50 franchise and corporate locations opened and operational by the end of 2022, and have an additional 500 locations sold. They look to do this by continuing to utilize a simple and authentic concept, using fresh and enticing ingredients.

To keep pace with their high demand and growth throughout 2021, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos added eight new preferred vendors, including Restaurant 365, Olo, Punchh, Franconnect, Toast POS, US Foods, Pepsi, and Bear State Kitchen Co-Packing. With these exceptional providers, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos has continued to broaden the growing collection of handpicked solutions for their franchisees.

“Family is at the core of what we do, and we want our franchise partners to feel like they’re a part of that family,” said Ryan Usrey, CEO and founder of Roll-Em-Up Taquitos. “Roll-Em-Up Taquitos is always looking for ways to improve its business model for its franchisees and best quality of service and experiences to its customers!”

The story of Roll-Em-Up Taquitos’ is simple and began in the home of the Usrey family, where Father (Ron) and Son (Ryan) fell in love with Mama Karen’s famous beef taquitos. The Usrey family, including patriarch Ron, always talked about opening their taquitos-only eatery, but unfortunately, Mama Karen passed before that dream became a reality. Fast-forward to today, they are “Blastin Reggae” and opened the first Roll-Em-Up Taquitos in Chino Hills, California in 2019, where they sold an average of 3,500 taquitos a day. Today, the brand has three locations open across Southern California in Chino Hills, Brea and Victorville.

To share Mama Karen’s famous taquitos with families nationwide, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos is actively seeking franchise partners with previous restaurant ownership experience and passion for the brand. With a territory fee of $20,000 and franchise fee of $20,000, the initial investment to own and operate a Roll-Em-Up Taquitos restaurant rages from $278,000 to $585,000.

For more information about Roll-Em-Up Taquitos franchise opportunity, visit www.franchise.rollemup.com .

About Roll-Em-Up Taquitos

For years the Usrey family (including patriarch Ron) always talked about their dream of opening their taquitos-only eatery based off Mama Karen’s beef taquitos but unfortunately, Mama Karen passed before they could realize the dream together. Founded in 2019 and franchising since 2021, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos offers only the freshest ingredients for their five different kinds of taquitos that are always hand-rolled and pan-fried to order in custom cast iron skillets. Today, there are three open locations in California, with 420 in various stages of development. For more information, visit www.rollemup.com . Find us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and TikTok .

