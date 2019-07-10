Roll-A-Cover’s Retractable Roofs Featured on Thrillist Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. (RestaurantNews.com) Thrillist recently published “The Best Rooftop Bars in DC” and two Roll-A-Cover enclosed rooftops made the list! “Warm days call for cold beverages enjoyed outside, and where better to be sipping them than on one of the city’s best rooftops?” We agree, Thrillist. Check out the Roll-A-Cover retractable roofs featured in the article below:

Sauf Haus Bier Hall

1216 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20036

“Large covered rooftop with big pretzels and even larger beer steins”

This mega popular rooftop in Dupont Circle is open year-round thanks to its Roll-A-Cover retractable glass roof. When the weather permits, the rooftop is open. When the weather turns, the rooftop closes in moments! John, the Owner of Sauf Haus, commented, “Roll-A-Cover made our seasonal outdoor patio a 365 days a year venue. We have had 37% growth this year, which is our best year to date, partly because of Roll-A-Cover.”

https://rollacover.com/galleries/sauf-haus-bier-hall-garten-washington-d-c/

Jack Rose Dining Saloon

2007 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

“A record-breaking whiskey collection with an open-air terrace”

Located in the Adams Morgan area, Jack Rose is the perfect spot for a rooftop drink and incredible views of the city. Its retractable skylight allows for year-round use of the rooftop deck.

https://rollacover.com/galleries/jack-rose-dining-saloon-washington-dc/

About Roll-A-Cover, International

Roll-A-Cover, International is America’s largest manufacturer of trackless retractable enclosure products. When the weather becomes inclement you will quickly and easily be able to close your retractable enclosure and still be able to utilize your outdoor area. This allows your customers to be outdoors or indoors rather than having a permanent structure year-round. Roll-A-Cover has earned 14 North American awards for its retractable enclosure products and is continuing to cover restaurant patios, rooftops, and swimming pools across the globe. Don’t waste valuable outdoor dining space and lose money. Generate revenue year-round with a Roll-A-Cover retractable enclosure. For more information, please visit www.rollacover.com, call 866-393-7292, or email sales@rollacover.com. You can also follow us on social media @rollacover!

Roll-A-Cover’s got you covered!