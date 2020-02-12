Roll-A-Cover’s Retractable Restaurant Skylights Transform Restaurant Patios

( RestaurantNews.com )

What is a Retractable Restaurant Skylight?

Retractable restaurant skylights are skylights that open and close manually or via motorization. The custom retractable roof closes in seconds when the weather becomes inclement. On a beautiful day, the skylight roof opens and allows for an outdoor restaurant patio space .

Benefits of Retractable Restaurant Skylights for Restaurant Patios:

Retractable restaurant skylights transform restaurant patios and allow for year-round use of the valuable outdoor space.

Diners can certainly experience an outdoor ambiance year-round with perfect outdoor views whether the retractable skylight is open or closed.

Restaurants and bars do not lose revenue when the weather is inclement because they can continue to use their outdoor patio space.

Retractable skylights create a WOW factor for the restaurant, setting your business a part from your competition.

They open and close in moments and keep out moisture and drafts.

Retractable skylights can be fully customizable to fit a restaurant’s outdoor patio space.

When it is warm out, the retractable restaurant skylight simply opens and lets air in, rather than containing heat if it were a fixed skylight.

“Our retractable roof has been a game changer. Outdoor patio events no longer need to be moved to the “rain option”, keeping our loyal customers happy, rain or shine. Our team no longer needs to frantically break-down or re-set the tables on the patio as the weather changes throughout the day. As a result, it has saved us a lot of time in planning and labor. Finally, it keeps our outdoor space activated and lively, and not a wet eyesore.”

-Michael Scandariato, General Manager, J House, Greenwich, CT

“The dynamics at our restaurant have changed with not just college kids but also with professionals. Business has about tripled for us with our Roll-A-Cover retractable skylight, which is a huge draw in itself.”

-Manager, Tacoria, New Brunswick, NJ

About Roll-A-Cover, International

Roll-A-Cover, International is America’s largest manufacturer of trackless retractable enclosure products. When the weather becomes inclement you will quickly and easily be able to close your retractable enclosure and still be able to utilize your outdoor area. This allows your customers to be outdoors or indoors rather than having a permanent structure year-round. Roll-A-Cover has earned 14 North American awards for its retractable enclosure products and is continuing to cover restaurant patios, rooftops, and swimming pools across the globe. Don’t waste valuable outdoor dining space and lose money. Generate revenue year-round with a Roll-A-Cover retractable enclosure. For more information, please visit www.rollacover.com , call 866-393-7292, or email sales@rollacover.com . You can also follow us on social media @rollacover!

