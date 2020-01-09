Roll-A-Cover’s Retractable Enclosures Transform the Outdoor Spaces at Moxy East Village

New York, NY (RestaurantNews.com) Multiple Roll-A-Cover retractable enclosures are officially in use at the Moxy Hotel in East Village, NYC. Moxy East Village is a trendy hotel with several restaurants and a large rooftop. There are Roll-A-Cover retractable enclosures in two areas of the hotel. One glass enclosure is located in the Alphabet Bar and Café , which is located on the lower level. The Alphabet Bar and Café is part bar and part outdoor lounge. The outdoor lounge has a Roll-A-Cover Suncover enclosure, which means each panel in the retractable skylight can open individually.

The Ready , which is the rooftop bar and lounge area, has two motorized back-to-back lean-to retractable rooftop enclosures . Currently, the stunning rooftop is being used solely for events, but will be open to the public in the spring. The back-to-back Moxy East Village retractable roofs allow for year-round use of the large outdoor rooftop patio area, regardless of the weather. When the weather turns, the enclosures close with the push of a button. When the weather permits, the enclosures open. In both cases, guests can enjoy a wonderful outdoor ambiance and a perfect view of NYC! Additionally, the hotel does not lose revenue because the rooftop bar is open all year! Sounds like a win win.

About Roll-A-Cover, International

Roll-A-Cover, International is America’s largest manufacturer of trackless retractable enclosure products. When the weather becomes inclement you will quickly and easily be able to close your retractable enclosure and still be able to utilize your outdoor area. This allows your customers to be outdoors or indoors rather than having a permanent structure year-round. Roll-A-Cover has earned 14 North American awards for its retractable enclosure products and is continuing to cover restaurant patios, rooftops, and swimming pools across the globe. Don’t waste valuable outdoor dining space and lose money. Generate revenue year-round with a Roll-A-Cover retractable enclosure. For more information, please visit www.rollacover.com , call 866-393-7292, or email sales@rollacover.com . You can also follow us on social media @rollacover!

