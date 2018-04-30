Roll-A-Cover Rooftops are Favorites of Eater New York!

New York, NY (RestaurantNews.com) Eater New York’s article, “20 Enticing Rooftop Bars Around NYC,” published on April 19, 2018, features multiple spectacular rooftops with Roll-A-Covers! Its writers, Patty Diez and Stefanie Tuder, know what is UP! If you are looking to “eat and drink while taking in incredible views and basking in the sun” this week in NYC, visit these places as recommended by Eater.

The Heights Bar & Grill

1. The Heights Bar & Grill – “On the second level of this Morningside Heights bar sits a quiet rooftop open year-round that can be partially enclosed (which means it’s a fine place to visit if it threatens to rain).” 2867 Broadway New York, NY

The Empire Hotel Rooftop

2. The Empire Hotel Rooftop – “The 8,000-square-foot space has a fireplace, lounge chairs, and sweeping views of Lincoln Center.” (not to mention a Roll-A-Cover!) 44 W 63rd St, New York, NY

Cantina Rooftop

3. Cantina Rooftop – “Indulge in Mexican with a view at this Hell’s Kitchen rooftop, which remains open year-round.” (Thanks to its Roll-A-Cover!) 605 W 48th St, New York, NY

Berry Park

4. Berry Park – “Communal tables and flowing European beer options scream summer at this Brooklyn beer bar.” This is a prime location for a good view and a good brew! Rain or shine, Roll-A-Cover’s got you covered with its retractable roof! 4 Berry St, Brooklyn, NY

https://ny.eater.com/maps/best-rooftops-nyc

Roll-A-Cover, Intl. is America’s largest manufacturer of trackless retractable glass enclosure products. When the weather becomes inclement you will quickly and easily be able to close your retractable enclosure and still be able to utilize your outdoor area. This allows your customers to be outdoors or indoors rather than having a permanent structure year-round. Roll-A-Cover has earned 14 North American awards for its retractable enclosure products and is continuing to cover restaurant patios, rooftops, and swimming pools across the globe. Don’t waste valuable outdoor dining space and lose money. Generate revenue year-round with a Roll-A-Cover retractable enclosure. For more information, please visit www.rollacover.com, call 866-393-7292, or email sales@rollacover.com. You can also follow us on social media @rollacover!

