A Roll-A-Cover Retractable Enclosure Brings an Indoor & Outdoor Dining Experience to Greenhouse Bistro

Tysons Corner, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Greenhouse Bistro has everything you need to enjoy your lunch, happy hour, dinner, or brunch. This farm-to-table dining experience includes a craft beer bar, a tea lounge, and a Roll-A-Cover retractable patio enclosure. This one-of-a-kind dining experience in the heart of Tysons Corner brings its patrons an indoor & outdoor dining experience, rain or shine, with its recent Roll-A-Cover retractable enclosure addition.

Diners usually prefers to sit outside when the weather cooperates, but when it’s cold & rainy, indoors becomes the only option. When the weather is inclement, restaurant owners lose valuable revenue generating seats. A Roll-A-Cover retractable glass enclosure changes that! Greenhouse Bistro’s diners can now enjoy the outdoor patio no matter what the weather.

About Roll-A-Cover, International

