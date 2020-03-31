Roll-A-Cover Manufacturing Safety Products for COVID-19 for Restaurants

Bethany, CT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Roll-A-Cover is manufacturing safety products for restaurants due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Roll-A-Cover’s retractable and fixed walkways, vestibules, barriers, windows, and safety guards are perfect for takeout and curbside pickup. These safety products, which are made from sanitizing polycarbonate sheets, allow for proper physical distancing and for restaurants to continue operating in a safe and effective way. Email Roll-A-Cover today for more information at sales@rollacover.com or call us at 866-393-7292.

