Roll On In & Buzzed Bull Creamery Keep Growing Momentum with Another Co-branded Space

The two emerging brands, Roll On In & Buzzed Bull Creamery, officially announce their third co-branded space to open in St. Louis, Missouri later this year!

St. Louis, MO (RestaurantNews.com) Continuing to build momentum, Roll On In & Buzzed Bull Creamery sign another co-branded deal in St Louis, Missouri! With plans to open later this year, this co-branded location will be the third with many more locations (both co-branded and individual) to announce in the coming months. St. Louis location specifics are in the final stages and will be released soon.

The strategic alliance to bring these brands into a single space has been an ever evolving idea since Roll On In and Buzzed Bull Creamery partnered with Gorilla Franchise Group the beginning of 2019. These co-branded spaces are gaining interest and popping up across the nation. The individual brands complement each other in many ways. From being leaders in their individual, fast growing industries to creating unique experiences and products for their customers, they are only building momentum to have an explosive end to 2019 and starting 2020 stronger than ever.

For more information about franchising opportunities and how to join the Roll On In and Buzzed Bull Creamery team, contact Gorilla Franchising Group. Contact information below.

About Roll On In Sushi Burritos & Bowls

Home of unique sushi burritos, sushi tacos, sushi donuts, and more, Roll On In takes their Asian fusion menu to another level. They offer 100’s of choices to give your taste buds something unique and fresh in a fast casual environment.

About Buzzed Bull Creamery

Buzzed Bull Creamery is a family friendly liquid nitrogen creamery hand crafting the freshest ice cream and milkshakes. They have plenty of options to captivate audiences of all ages with the ability to infuse alcohol into adults’ sweet treats (21+) while maintaining the originality of the American staple.

www.buzzedbullcreamery.com

www.rollonin.com

http://gorillafranchisegroup.com

Contacts:

Buzzed Bull Creamery Franchisor:

Colten Mounce

513-858-5660

Colten.mounce@buzzedbullcreamery.com

Roll On In Franchisor:

John Kallenberger

513-668-8853

john@rollonin.com

Gorilla Franchise Group

910-228-1995

gorillafranchisegroup@gmail.com