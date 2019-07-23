Roll On In and Buzzed Bull Creamery Open Another Co-Branded Unit in Maineville, Ohio

Cincinnati, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Maineville, Ohio opens a co-branded space with two fast growing brands – Roll On In Sushi Burritos & Bowls and Buzzed Bull Creamery. This is the second co-branded space with the first being in Wilmington, North Carolina and future co-branded units announcing soon. Roll On In Maineville has recently opened for business while Buzzed Bull Creamery is starting construction and aiming to be open by Fall 2019. The co-branded space creates an ideal family night out, date night, and all around perfect place to celebrate any event.

The two brands partnered with Gorilla Franchising Group, a franchise development company, at the start of 2019. Since the start of their partnership, they have created exponential growth in franchising these hot brands. For more information about franchising opportunities contact Gorilla Franchising Group.

About Roll On In Sushi Burritos & Bowls

Home of unique sushi burritos, sushi tacos, sushi donuts, and more, Roll On In takes their Asian fusion menu to another level. They focus on serving fast, fresh, premium entrees and appetizers in an environment both inviting and fun for the whole family. For more information, visit www.rollonin.com.

About Buzzed Bull Creamery

Buzzed Bull Creamery is a family friendly liquid nitrogen creamery hand crafting the freshest ice cream and milkshakes. They have plenty of options to captivate all audiences with the ability to infuse alcohol into adults’ sweet treats (21+) and still keep the originality of the American staple. For more information, visit www.buzzedbullcreamery.com.

For franchising information, please contact:

Gorilla Franchise Group

GorillaFranchiseGroup@gmail.com

http://gorillafranchisegroup.com