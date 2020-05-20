Rodizio Grill opening in greater Fort Lauderdale May 28th

Salt Lake City, UT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Rodizio Grill ®, America’s First Brazilian Steakhouse®, to open in Fort Lauderdale at Dania Pointe on May 28th. This marks the brand’s fifth location in Florida.

“Our restaurants in Southwest Florida have been extremely successful and well-received by the community,” said Ivan Utrera, Founder of Rodizio Grill. “When Kimco Realty approached Rodizio with this prospect, we jumped at the opportunity of opening at Broward County’s preeminent lifestyle destination in one of the fastest-growing markets in Florida. I am honored to bring our distinctive culture and authentic Brazilian dining experience to residents and visitors alike.”

Established in 1995, Rodizio Grill was the first Brazilian “churrasco” steakhouse in the United States. Twenty-five years later, the brand remains known for its playful Brazilian spirit, authentic menu offerings and family-friendly atmosphere. The unique concept features rotisserie grilled meat, expertly seasoned and carved tableside by traditionally dressed Gauchos. While the meats are the main attraction, they are complemented with award-winning gourmet salads, fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, and authentic hot side dishes. Rodizio Grill’s reputation hinges on its unparalleled selection of real, fresh-pressed juices, homemade Brazilian Limeades, signature cocktails and an extensive wine list featuring a variety of Brazilian imported wine and beer. At the end of the meal, guests can enjoy a selection of exclusive, homemade desserts authentic to the entire experience – a treat not found anywhere else.

Rodizio Grill Fort Lauderdale at Dania Pointe is located off Interstate 95, between Griffin Road and Stirling Road. Due to the current environment, Rodizio Grill has temporarily adapted service operations so guests can enjoy a clean and safe dining experience in a unique way that is authentically Brazilian. Rodizio Grill is adhering to local Health Department requirements and remains committed to upholding stringent employee training and guest-safety procedures. To learn more or to make a reservation, visit Rodizio.com .

Established in 1995, Rodizio Grill® The Brazilian Steakhouse is the first authentic Brazilian steakhouse in the U.S., founded by Ivan Utrera who wanted to bring this popular Brazilian Churrascaria concept, along with cherished family recipes, to the USA from his home country of Brazil.

