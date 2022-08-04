Rodizio Grill To Open First Location in Oklahoma

Sandy, UT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Rodizio Grill ®, will open its first location in Oklahoma late this year. Located in the vibrant Bricktown entertainment district, Rodizio Grill Oklahoma City will introduce an authentic Brazilian dining experience to residents and visitors alike.

“After 15 years as Bricktown business owners, we are thrilled to bring Rodizio Grill to the area,” said Mark and Becky Chapman, owners of Rodizio Grill OKC. “It is going to be a fabulous addition to OKC and such a fun spot for groups and families to connect. We love the unique concept and cultural experience that it brings to its guests.”

Established in 1995, Rodizio Grill was the first Brazilian “churrasco” steakhouse in the United States. More than 25 years later, the brand remains known for its playful Brazilian spirit, authentic menu offerings and family-friendly atmosphere. The unique concept features rotisserie-grilled meat, expertly seasoned and carved tableside by traditionally dressed Gauchos. While the meats are the main attraction, they are complemented with an award-winning gourmet salad bar, marked by original salads, fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, and authentic hot side dishes. Rodizio Grill also offers an unparalleled selection of real, fresh-pressed juices, homemade Brazilian Limeades, signature cocktails and an extensive wine list. At the end of the meal, guests can enjoy a selection of exclusive, homemade desserts authentic to the entire experience – a treat not found anywhere else.

And just as a commitment to authentic food is important, so is a commitment to the significance of family in Brazilian culture. Because of this, Rodizio Grill offers discounted pricing for children and special promotions for family celebrations such as birthdays, weddings, and other milestones. The Rodizio Grill email club provides these special offers and more, to enable family and friends to celebrate together the Brazilian way.

“I fell in love with Oklahoma City years ago. The people are so warm and welcoming,” said Ivan Utrera, Founder and President of Rodizio Grill. “In some ways, OKC reminds me of my childhood community in Brazil: family-oriented, neighborly, joyful. As Ambassadors of Brazil, we cannot wait to welcome the Oklahoma City community into Rodizio Grill — our home — and celebrate with us the alegria that is the Rodizio Grill experience. I believe the concept and the community will be a natural fit for one another.”

Located in the historic McNatt building at 217 E. Sheridan, Rodizio Grill is within walking distance of downtown Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma City Convention Center. With a seating capacity of over 300, the restaurant will feature private and semi-private spaces to accommodate groups of all sizes.

For more information, visit Rodizio.com .

