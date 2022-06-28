Rock N Roll Sushi Amplifies Growth with Major Colorado Expansion

Original, American-style sushi restaurant signs franchise deal to develop 25 locations in the Centennial State, with the first slated to open in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Rock N Roll Sushi is preparing to deliver sensational, original dining experiences that fans throughout Colorado will want to replay again and again with the execution of its latest franchise deal.

Rock N Roll Sushi CEO Chris Kramolis announced today that the company signed an area development agreement with Kyle Gerstner, CEO and Owner of KMG, LLC, to share its passions for American sushi and American rock & roll with guests in the Rocky Mountain region. Gerstner signed on to open 25 locations throughout the Centennial State, with the first expected to debut in Colorado Springs in early 2023. The new restaurant will feature a dedicated to-go service area and window for guests to quickly order and conveniently grab Rock N Roll Sushi’s greatest hits on the go.

“We’re beyond excited to partner with Kyle to open our first Colorado location and grow our footprint within this great state,” Kramolis said. “Kyle’s an experienced operator who’s adaptable and has succeeded as an entrepreneur for over a decade. And with Rock N Roll Sushi continuing to break out across the west at a record pace, there’s no better place than the chill vibe of Colorado to embrace our one-of-a-kind dining experience featuring sushi amplified.”

Born and raised in Wichita, Kansas, Gerstner moved to Colorado Springs in 2012 to open a Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. He now lives in Ponte Vedra, Florida and operates eight Freddy’s locations – five in Colorado Springs and three in Jacksonville – with three more under development.

“I’m thrilled to add Rock N Roll Sushi to my franchise portfolio,” Gerstner said. “The brand has a loud look and feel and a super-energetic environment, coupled with amazing sushi that my family and I love. Plus, it’s a young brand that offers an opportunity to be part of an exciting, fast-growing concept. We look forward to working with their team to bring Rock N Roll Sushi’s signature menu items to fans across the Centennial State.”

At Rock n’ Roll Sushi, fans enjoy food that’s deliciously twisted and made fresh for everyone. Boasting concepts and flavors that are big, bold and loud, Rock n’ Roll Sushi is the only place to experience the rock you love and the rolls you love with the ones you love! Everything about the American-style sushi restaurant, from its soundtrack to its soul, is pure rock ‘n roll – raw, inspired, amplified. To learn more about Rock N Roll Sushi, visit rocknrollsushi.com .

About Rock N Roll Sushi

Founded in 2010 by husband-and-wife duo Lance and Gerri Mach Hallmark in Mobile, Alabama, Rock N Roll Sushi is the original American-style sushi restaurant founded on great food, true love and rock n’ roll music. It’s the only theme-restaurant in the world where local and loyal fans can experience the rock they love and the rolls they love with the ones they love. The menu is broken down by Opening Acts, Classics, Green Room, Headliners (with Raw Tracks), Back Stage Hibachi, Kids Rock and After Party, with Rock N Roll Sushi’s greatest hits – like Crispy Wontons, Punk Rock Roll, VIP Roll and Hibachi – stealing the show. From humble beginnings in a modest 1,000-square-foot space tucked inside the Mobile Mall, Rock N Roll Sushi has rapidly expanded to encompass more than 50 locations across the Southeastern U.S. in just a decade. For more information about Rock N Roll Sushi, visit rocknrollsushi.com or follow the brand on Facebook or Instagram .

