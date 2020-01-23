Rock & Brews Tustin Celebrates Grand Opening with Paul Stanley

One-of-a-kind, rock-inspired restaurant and entertainment concept and Paul Stanley support American Legion Post 227

Tustin, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Rock & Brews is officially Serving Those Who Rock at 1222 Irvine Blvd. in Tustin.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony took place yesterday, Jan. 22, with Founder, Owner and Rock Hall of Famer of rock band KISS, Paul Stanley. The restaurant contributed 20% of the day’s sales to the American Legion Post 227. The American Legion Post 227 has been supporting veterans in Tustin and throughout Orange County for more than 50 years. Rock & Brews proudly supports the veterans and has contributed more than 50,000 free meals to veterans since first opening in 2010. The American Legion Color Guard opened the event with the Presentation of Colors and National Anthem followed by the ribbon cutting with the Chamber of Tustin.

This marks the 21st Rock & Brews location to open since 2010. The over 8,500-square-foot restaurant features 17 flat-screen TVs, a full bar with over 52 beers on tap, plus dozens more in bottles from the best breweries on the planet. The restaurant has a summer concert feel year-round on the patio where tailgate-style games and a kid’s play area offer a relaxed vibe for the whole family.

About Rock & Brews

Rock & Brews is a one-of-a-kind, rock-inspired restaurant and entertainment concept designed to engage people of all ages with quality handcrafted American food and local favorites, and a second to none selection of craft and international beers. Founded by rock icons Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS, along with partners, restaurateur Michael Zislis and concert industry veterans Dave and Dell Furano, the first Rock & Brews opened near LAX Airport in Southern California in 2010. Each of the brand’s 21 locations in the United States and Mexico boast a backstage environment showcasing iconic rock art, concert trusses and lighting, and multiple flat screens sharing some of the greatest rock concert moments of all time. Most offer a play area for kids and many are dog-friendly. For more information, please visit www.rockandbrews.com .