Rock Bottom Launches New Shareable Menu Items





Wagyu Blue Cheese-Stuffed Olives, Deviled Eggs, Southern Shrimp Cocktail and more now available at acclaimed restaurant and brewery

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery has launched new craveable appetizers and flatbreads on the rockin’ restaurant and brewery’s new menu!

Whether enjoying a casual hangout or a celebratory gathering, Rock Bottom just debuted new shareables and small bites that are perfect for any occasion, including:

Wagyu Blue Cheese-Stuffed Olives – Parmesan panko-dusted olives stuffed with blue cheese, wagyu beef and a sweet Rock Bottom Launches New Shareable Menu Itemssmoky glaze.

Deviled Eggs – Candied bacon, beer crispies, smoked paprika, microgreens and pickled fresno.

Southern Shrimp Cocktail Half-Pound – Remoulade, cocktail sauce, lemon and Old Bay Seasoning.

Roasted Tika Cauliflower ­– Tri-colored cauliflower, grains of paradise, spiced almonds, pickled fresno and spiced yogurt sauce.

Brewer’s Beets – Roasted beets, sour beer queso fresco, cilantro, jalapeño, tea-lime vinaigrette and crispy spent grains.

Crispy Calamari – Charred lemon, smoked paprika, microgreens and ale-aioli.

Kettle Nachos – Kettle chips, beer cheese queso, bacon, green onion and blue cheese.

Chips & Guac – House-made guacamole and tortilla chips.

Smoked Salmon Dip – Smoked salmon, spent grain grill bread, cucumber relish and charred lemon.

Brewery Nachos – House-made tortilla chips, black beans, cheddar, pepper jack, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, cilantro, house-made salsa and sour cream.

Loaded Nachos Supreme – Santa fe chicken, house-made tortilla chips, Kölsch queso, Mexican crema, chipotle cream, black beans, cheddar, pepper jack, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, cilantro, house-made salsa and sour cream.

RB Beer-Battered Pretzel Bites – Maldon sea salt, green onion and malt aioli.

Bison Sliders – Three bison sliders served on house-made sweet slider rolls with hatch chile ranch, cheddar, candied bacon and cilantro.

Baba Ganoush – Grilled eggplant, spiced almonds, barley, garlic, smoked paprika, Greek yogurt, charred lemon, extra virgin olive oil and spent grain grill bread.

Chicken Wings – Choose from signature buffalo, chipotle honey BBQ and Cajun rub.

Duck Wings – Six duck wings, sweet smoky glaze, hatch chile ranch, lime and cilantro.

The acclaimed restaurant and brewery is also introducing flatbreads! These sharable slices are prepared with scratch-made dough, crafted with brown ale, brewed onsite, and grains used in the brewing process. Guests can choose from Margherita, Pepperoni, Charred Wagyu, Braised Short Rib & Brussels and the Mean Green.

“As families and friends have become more comfortable gathering, we wanted to adapt our brand to the ever-changing consumer environment,” said Josh Kern, Chief Marketing Officer for SPB Hospitality. “We are always looking for ways to evolve our menu to stay ahead of the curve, so we are excited to debut our extensive line up of new shareable appetizers and flatbreads.”

Rock Bottom’s new menu is available at all of its locations systemwide. Prices for each item varies. To view the restaurant’s full menu, visit rockbottom.com .

About Rock Bottom

With more than 20 years in the craft beer and restaurant business, Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery is considered an innovator and leader in the industry for not only delicious menu items but hand crafted brewed on site craft beer. Rock Bottom has won more than 200 beer medals from such prestigious events like World Cup of Beer and the Great American Beer Festival. For more information, visit rockbottom.com .

About SPB Hospitality

SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. SPB Hospitality also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, A1A Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.

