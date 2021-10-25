Rock Bottom Launches New Group Catering and Party Pack Menu

Acclaimed Gastro-Brewery to offer to-go platters and 128oz. Beer Barrels starting Oct. 26

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Give your next gathering the gift of culinary delights with Rock Bottom ’s new, fresh catering and party pack menu available to order online for pickup or delivery on EZcater.com.

Beginning Oct. 26, the acclaimed Gastro-Brewery is giving fans a new way to enjoy its one-of-a-kind, creative flavors with a catering menu featuring shareables, salads, bowls, sweets, handhelds, drinks and to-go platters. Each platter generously feeds eight to 10 guests and can be customized to feed a gathering of any size. For starters, fans can kick their event off with delicious options like:

Deviled Eggs – Two dozen deviled eggs with candied bacon, beer crispies, smoked paprika, microgreens and pickled Fresno.

Two dozen deviled eggs with candied bacon, beer crispies, smoked paprika, microgreens and pickled Fresno. Duck Wings – 40 duck wings with sweet smoky glaze, hatch chile ranch, cilantro and lime.

– 40 duck wings with sweet smoky glaze, hatch chile ranch, cilantro and lime. Brewery Nacho Bar – House-made tortilla chips with Kölsch queso, Mexican crema, chipotle cream, black beans, cheddar, pepper jack, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, cilantro, house-made salsa and sour cream. With additional charge, add guacamole, Santa Fe chicken, beef or bison beer chili.

Rock Bottom also offers a wide variety of house-made salads and bowls for guests seeking a lighter option or vegetarian fare. These dishes all come with the option to add grilled chicken, salmon, fried twisted chicken tenders or grilled steak for additional costs. The refreshing favorites include:

Brewer’s Cobb Salad – Grilled chicken, mixed greens, bacon, blue cheese, avocado, tomatoes, eggs, blue cheese and green goddess vinaigrette.

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, bacon, blue cheese, avocado, tomatoes, eggs, blue cheese and green goddess vinaigrette. Soy Ginger Salad – Napa cabbage, cucumber, red bell pepper, edamame, sprouts, peanuts, cilantro, soy-ginger dressing and spicy peanut sauce.

– Napa cabbage, cucumber, red bell pepper, edamame, sprouts, peanuts, cilantro, soy-ginger dressing and spicy peanut sauce. Southwest Bowl – Guacamole, black beans, pico de gallo, sour beer queso fresco, tortilla strips and hatch chile ranch and lime.

Guacamole, black beans, pico de gallo, sour beer queso fresco, tortilla strips and hatch chile ranch and lime. Fancy Farmer Bowl – Roasted beets, carrots, pickled red onion, avocado, arugula, spiced almonds, cranberries and green goddess vinaigrette.

If your guests are looking to sink their teeth into gourmet sandwiches, burgers and sliders, Rock Bottom offers unbeatable handheld options, including:

Bison Sliders – Two dozen bison sliders served on house-made sweet slider rolls with hatch chile ranch, cheddar, candied bacon and cilantro.

– Two dozen bison sliders served on house-made sweet slider rolls with hatch chile ranch, cheddar, candied bacon and cilantro. RB Classic Cheeseburger – 10 beef burgers, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion and house pickles. Plant-based Beyond Burgers

are available upon request.

10 beef burgers, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion and house pickles. Plant-based Beyond Burgers Avocado Grilled Chicken Sandwiches – Grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, barely buzzed cheddar and hatch chile ranch.

– Grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, barely buzzed cheddar and hatch chile ranch. Pulled Pork Roadies Sliders – Pack of six with gold BBQ sauce and chopped onions.

Guests can finish off the party with Rock Bottom’s tasty treats from its dessert menu:

Stout Fudge Brownie – Fudge brownie with stout fudge sauce, porter caramel and whipped cream.

Fudge brownie with stout fudge sauce, porter caramel and whipped cream. Whole Carrot Cake – Made from scratch with brewed-on-site Kolsch beer, stacked four layers high and loaded with house-made cream cheese frosting.

– Made from scratch with brewed-on-site Kolsch beer, stacked four layers high and loaded with house-made cream cheese frosting. One Dozen Cookies – Chocolate chip and salted caramel.

To take any party to the next level, Rock Bottom offers its award-winning brews to-go in 32oz. Twistee Cans, 64oz. Growlers, or its new, innovative 128oz. Beer Barrel. Guests can take the Beer Barrel home with their choice of select beer for only $170. Plus, guests can bring the barrel back into Rock Bottom to have it cleaned and refilled for just $27.50. State restrictions may apply, and beer to-go is only available for pickup. All guests need to check with their local Rock Bottom Brewery to see what’s available.

“We are excited to offer catering and party pack options to bring our gourmet food to wherever and whoever is craving it,” said SPB Hospitality Chief Marketing Officer Josh Kern. “Our innovative flavors will be the talk of the party, and our shareable items will satisfy any size event. Plus, fans will be able to pair our chef-crafted food with their favorite brews with our beer to-go program that’s perfect for any celebration or gifts for the holidays”

A 24-hour advanced notice is preferred for all orders. Rock Bottom offers drop-off delivery for an additional charge. Rock Bottom is willing and able to happily accommodate most dietary preferences. Before ordering, contact your local Rock Bottom or a sales manager with any food allergies. For questions, please contact catering@spbhospitality.com.

Rock Bottom’s gastro-brewery is a totally unexpected experience. A perfect juxtaposition of a friendly neighborhood bar, gourmet eatery and craft brewery. Rock Bottom combines the best of all these worlds to make a culinary and bar experience like no other. With leading-edge brews, innovative flavored and an atmosphere filled with laughter and good conversation, Rock Bottom is the place to be. To see the full menu, visit rockbottom.com .

