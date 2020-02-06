Rock Bottom Honors Local Firefighters with Fire Chief Ale

Acclaimed restaurant and brewery to host special tapping parties and fundraisers

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery – the restaurant known for its made-from-scratch food and handcrafted, tank to table beers – is giving back to those that risk their lives to keep our local communities safe with the debut of its Fire Chief Ale.

From Feb. 11 through March 22, Rock Bottom will offer its Fire Chief Ale – a crimson-colored beer crafted exclusively by each location’s brewer. Rock Bottom will donate 25 cents from each Fire Chief Ale sold to a charity of choice selected by local firefighters.

Rock Bottom will cheers to the brew’s debut at each location with a special tapping party. During each party, the acclaimed restaurant and brewery will donate 15% of food sales to the local fire department.

For a limited time, guests can devour any of these delectable spiced up items, hand-crafted to pair deliciously with Fire Chief Ale:

Firecracker Shrimp – Crispy shrimp tossed in an explosive house-made Firecracker sauce.

Fire Chief Chili – House-made chili made with Fire Chief Ale, steak, ground beef, tomatoes, onions, poblano and chipotle peppers. Topped with cheddar and Pepper Jack cheeses, Mexican cream, red onions, tortilla strips and jalapeno rings.

Rockin' Red Hummus – Roasted red peppers and sunflower seeds. Served with chile de arbol sauce, house-made bread and veggies.

Fireman's Double Stack Burger – Double patty burger topped with Pepper Jack cheese, guacamole, pickled jalapenos, pickled red onion, lettuce, chile de arbol sauce and chipotle mayo. Served with choice of side.

Fire Chief Chili Cheeseburger – Chipotle mayo, jalapenos, Cheddar cheese, Fire Chief Chili and fried onion strings. Served with choice of side.

Honey Sriracha Shrimp Salad – Crispy shrimp tossed in a honey sriracha glaze, mixed greens, bacon, cucumbers, blue cheese crumbles, sunflower seeds and cilantro lime ranch.

Texas Fire Ribeye – Sizzlin' 12-ounce ribeye seasoned with crazy pepper and topped with smokin' jalapeno butter. Served with choice of two sides.

Lemon Salmon – Blackened Atlantic Salmon topped with chimichurri sauce, green onions, cilantro lime rice and fresh shaved lemon. Served with garlic green beans.

Kolsch-Battered Fish & Chips – Kolsch-battered Cod, fries, apple coleslaw and house-made Cajun remoulade.

Jambalaya – Blackened shrimp and chicken, andouille sausage, house-made jambalaya sauce, rockin' red rice and green onions.

Cookie Dough Cookie Sandwich – Giant chocolate chip cookie dough sandwich topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and chocolate shavings.

“We are always eager and proud to support our local communities by giving back,” said Director of Marketing Ashley Montgomery. “Firefighters put their lives on the line to keep us safe, and Fire Chief Ale is a delicious way to commemorate their bravery. We are proud to have been partnering with local fire departments since 1991. To date, we’ve donated more than $2.2 million to local fire departments and their charities, and we look forward to contributing again this year. We hope everyone will come out and join us in celebrating those who work so diligently to take care of our communities.”

Fire Chief Ale will only be available through March 22, so head to Rock Bottom and drink up. Pricing varies by location. For the location nearest you, visit https://rockbottom.com/locations/ .

About Rock Bottom

With more than 20 years in the craft beer business, Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery is considered an innovator and leader in the industry. Amongst the CraftWorks family of brands, the company has won over 218 industry awards for its brewing. For more information, visit rockbottom.com .

About CraftWorks Holdings

CraftWorks Holdings is the nation’s leading and premier operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of more than 390 restaurants and breweries in 40 states and the District of Columbia. The company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurants & Breweries and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurants. CraftWorks Holdings also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including Chophouse, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works, Ragtime Tavern & Seafood Grill, Seven Bridges Grill & Brewery and Sing-Sing, a dueling pianos concept. For more information, visit craftworksrestaurants.com .