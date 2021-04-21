Rock Bottom Heads South of the Border with Debut of Dia de Sol

For every pint of the new lager purchased starting April 19, the acclaimed restaurant and brewery will donate 25 cents to local charities

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Sunny skies are fast approaching at Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery with the debut of its seasonal Mexican lager, Dia de Sol!

Beginning Monday, April 19, the acclaimed restaurant and brewery is celebrating the warmer weather with the release of Dia de Sol, a classic lager that’s crisp, clean, light bodied and brewed with a smidge of corn with minimal hop bitterness or flavor. The beer finishes with a touch of sweetness and pairs perfectly with a squeeze of lime.

As if sipping on the crisp lager wasn’t sweet enough, for every Dia de Sol sold, Rock Bottom will donate 25 cents to a local charity! Each Rock Bottom location will donate the proceeds to their charity of choice.

“We can’t wait for our guests to enjoy this refreshing new beer just in time for patio season,” said Josh Kern, Chief Marketing Officer for SPB Hospitality. “We are committed to giving back to the communities we serve and are excited to use this special offer as a way to support local organizations.”

Dia de Sol will only be available for a limited time, so mark your calendars to try the brightest and lightest beer around. You won’t regret it.

About Rock Bottom

With more than 20 years in the craft beer and restaurant business, Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery is considered an innovator and leader in the industry for not only delicious menu items but hand crafted brewed on site craft beer. Rock Bottom has won more than 200 beer medals from such prestigious events like World Cup of Beer and the Great American Beer Festival. For more information, visit rockbottom.com .

About SPB Hospitality

SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. SPB Hospitality also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, A1A Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.

Contact:

Kathryn Ward

Champion Management

972-930-9933

kward@championmgt.com

