Rock Bottom Brings Back Fan-Favorite Fall Beer – Rocktoberfest

Acclaimed gastro brewery to donate 25 cents to local charity for each pint of its Oktoberfest-style beer sold

through Oct. 5

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Just because you aren’t traveling to Munich for Oktoberfest this fall doesn’t mean you can’t prost with a limited-time beer at Rock Bottom !

Returning just in time for Wiesn festivities, from Sept. 14 through Oct. 26, guests at the acclaimed gastro brewery’s locations systemwide can raise a glass to the season with Rocktoberfest – a traditional smooth and malty German lager, made using Rock Bottom’s house brewer’s unique recipe.

But Rocktoberfest is much more than your average seasonal sip. It’s a two-time award winner in the German-Style Marzen category that claimed the gold at the 2010 World Beer Cup and bronze at the 2009 Great American Beer Festival! The delicious beer pairs perfectly with Rock Bottom’s fall-inspired items like beer-battered pretzel bites, bison sliders, duck wings, vegetarian-forward brewer’s beets and mean green flatbread.

As if you need more reasons to celebrate the rockin’ beer, Rock Bottom will donate 25 cents to a local charity partner for each pint of Rocktoberfest sold through Oct. 5! Plus, guests will receive a complimentary Rock Bottom sticker or coaster while supplies last.

In addition to bringing back its fan-favorite brew, Rock Bottom will be hosting events throughout Oktoberfest! Join the fun with tapping parties, live entertainment and more at select locations.

“Rocktoberfest is more than a beer at Rock Bottom,” said Chief Marketing Officer Josh Kern. “It’s a time of celebration where our guests toast to Oktoberfest fun with a top-notch brew. We can’t wait for Rocktoberfest fans to join us in seasonal festivities as we raise funds for local charities!”

To see the full menu, visit rockbottom.com .

About Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery

Rock Bottom, founded in Denver over 20 years ago, is the perfect juxtaposition of a friendly neighborhood bar, a gourmet eatery and a craft brewery. As a Gastro-Brewery, Rock Bottom combines the best of all these worlds to create a culinary and bar experience like no other. Its 200+ unique, award-winning pints handcrafted from on-site Brewmasters combined with innovative, chef-crafted food and an atmosphere filled with laughter and good conversation makes Rock Bottom the place to be. With more than 200 beer medals awarded from prestigious events like World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival®, Rock Bottom is continually recognized for its innovation and leadership in the industry. Rock Bottom currently operates 19 locations in 11 states. For more information, visit rockbottom.com and follow Rock Bottom on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About SPB Hospitality

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. SPB Hospitality also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, A1A Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.

