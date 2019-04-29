Robert's Pizza makes its return, opens May 10 in Streeterville

In news that will gladden the hearts of pizza aficionados everywhere — well, at least Streeterville and those willing to visit there — Robert’s Pizza is making its triumphant return.

Robert’s Pizza and Dough Co., to use the official name, will open May 10 in spacious new digs in the River East Art Center (465 N. McClurg Court).

Robert Garvey, who studied the art of pizza making for more than 20 years, was a pizza legend before he ever opened a restaurant. He and his wife, Dana Hokin, hosted private pizza parties in their home (many in support of local charities) before finally opening a tiny, 50-seat pizzeria in Streeterville in April 2016 (at the time, I called it “a savory slice of pizza heaven”). A dispute with the space’s leaseholders in June 2017 led to Garvey being locked out of his own restaurant; it took the couple more than a year to find this location, and 10 months for the build-out.

And now the couple has a sunlit space with wood tables, plush green banquettes and tan-leather chairs. There are 142 seats — nearly triple the size of the original Robert’s — and a private dining room that can hold parties of eight to 12.

True to the building’s loft origins, support pillars and wood ceiling trusses remain exposed, as do the ductwork and other mechanicals; the main dining room looks into the open kitchen and the pizza ovens. One corner of the dining room displays a series of Polaroid photos, a chronicling of the couple’s cross-country road trip in 1997.

The restaurant, next door to Winter’s Jazz Club, fronts the building’s riverwalk (hence the McClurg Court address; most of the building tenants have Illinois Street addresses), giving Robert’s enough space for 70 outdoor seats. Huge windows overlooking Ogden Slip can open fully, letting in summer breezes. The restaurant also will have a good amount of standing-around room (the original had none), including an 18-seat bar with leather-wrapped barstools, purse hooks, charging stations and, as Garvey put it, “a foot rail you can actually rest your feet on.”

In addition to familiar pizza creations (duck prosciutto and arugula, wild mushroom and thyme, sausage and Calabrian pepper), Robert’s was known for inventive pies such as Peking duck (with hoisin sauce and fontina cheese) and the shellfish-packed seafood pizza. The menu also will be bolstered by vegan options, salads and more; and, as before, there will be wine, beer and cocktails.

Robert’s also has a separate to-go window (accessible from the main entrance and from 411 E. Illinois St.) for carryout orders. Delivery also will be available.

To celebrate its opening, Garvey will be giving away pizza slices (one per visitor) from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 10.

