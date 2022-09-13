Robeks Shines Spotlight on Classic Smoothies

10 Smoothies That Satisfy Cravings with Healthful Ingredients are the Cornerstone of the Brand Experience

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Today, Robeks , the destination for creatively crafted fresh-made smoothies, juices, and bowls, shines a spotlight on the 10 smoothies that premiered on the menu with the opening of the first Robeks in Los Angeles over 25 years ago. The brand’s Classic line of smoothies has been delivering satisfying, even crave-able flavor and are all made with the perfect combination of delicious ingredients.

With millions and millions served, the Classics line has flavor combinations with a broad appeal from tropical deliciousness to fruity and refreshing, all packed with nutritious ingredients.

“Our Classic smoothies are at the center of the Robeks experience, and our guests can’t get enough of them,” said Mitch Baker, vice president of marketing at Robeks. “Each one is simple, yet spectacular, and consistently delicious.”

One of the most popular offerings in the Classics line is the Hummingbird named for the brand’s iconic mascot. This refreshing smoothie combines passionfruit, banana, mango, and strawberries for a light, energizing pick-me-up.

Another very popular choice is the Strawnana Berry with apple, banana, and strawberries. Every sip is a refreshing treat truly reminiscent of a classic.

Other Classic smoothies include:

Berry Brilliance features a blend of apple, raspberry, blueberries, and banana.

Pina Koolada combines papaya, pineapple, banana, and coconut.

Raspberry Romance combines raspberry, strawberries, and banana.

Polar Pineapple with papaya, pineapple, and strawberries.

Big Wednesday with papaya, orange, pineapple, peaches, strawberries, and banana.

Mahalo Mango with papaya, pineapple, and mango.

Passionfruit Cove with passionfruit, peaches, strawberries, and pineapple

South Pacific Squeeze with orange juice, pineapple, strawberries, and banana.

Guests can amplify the benefits of their Robeks smoothies, juices, and bowls too, with a variety of Boosts choosing from energy, immunity-building, multivitamin, heart health, trim burner, fiber, and probiotics. Enrichments such as chia or flax seeds, turmeric, bee pollen, goji berries can also be added to any smoothie, juice, or bowl.

Along with a wide variety of juices, Robeks offers Wellness Shots of wheatgrass, lemon ginger, or turmeric delivering a powerful punch of nutrients.

Last year Robeks added new premium toasts and guests are finding that Robeks is more than a destination for juices, smoothies, and Acai bowls. With choices between fresh avocado or satisfying nut butter and banana options, these premium toasts are a perfect snack or meal, and the ideal complement to a small size fresh juice or smoothie while our medium and large sizes are a great meal replacement.

