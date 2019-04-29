Robeks Re-Opens Location in Falls Church, VA

ROBEKS is hosting a family friendly celebration to showcase their remodeled location under new ownership.

Falls Church, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Robeks Fresh Juices and Smoothies announces the re-opening of its location at West End Plaza under new ownership. A grand re-opening celebration is set for Saturday, May 4, 11AM to 2:00 PM with special discounts, freebies, plus face painting and a balloon artist.

The party provides the perfect opportunity for the local community and businesses to come together, grab tasty and healthy treats and enjoy a variety of family-oriented activities.

The grand opening celebration includes the following offers:

Buy one, get one free on smoothies and juices

Half off any delicious Acai bowl

20% off your entire purchase

Already entrepreneurs in the contracting and retail industry, Mabel Ledezma and husband Alexander Arias are delighted to host their first event at the Robeks Falls Church location since taking ownership in March 2019. “Being a Robeks customer we decided to take over the opportunity to own and rebuild the local Robeks because we are passionate about healthy juices and smoothies and wanted to bring it to the local community in an enjoyable way” said Mabel Ledezma, Robeks Franchisee. “With this remodeled location, we get to have an even bigger impact in the community and make sure our guests not only count on us for premium products, but for an amazing customer experience as well.”

From morning starter to post-workout recovery, Robeks provides creative and tasty options for every part of a person’s day with a dedicated lineup of fresh juices, smoothies and acai bowls. Robeks emphasizes fresh, delicious choices and believes that one shouldn’t have to sacrifice taste for a healthy alternative – or health for a tasty one. Robeks has built a reputation for exceptional quality and prides themselves on making it easy and enjoyable to take good care of yourself.

The remodeled Robeks is located at 1063 W. Broad St, Falls Church, VA 22046. Follow Robeks Falls Church on Facebook and on Instagram. For more information on Robeks visit www.robeks.com

About Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies

For over 20 years, Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies has been serving delicious, good-for-you smoothies, juices and bowls using truly unique recipes that combine fruits, vegetables, and other natural ingredients. With more than 80 locations nationwide, Robeks continues to grow and expand its reach throughout the U.S. To learn more about franchising opportunities visit: www.robeksfranchise.com

EVENT DETAILS: Bring the Kids!

Free Classic Smoothies, Free Snack Samples, Balloon Artist – Face Painting

WHERE: ROBEKS 1063 W. Broad St, Falls Church, VA 22046

WHEN: Saturday, May 4th 11:00AM – 2:00 PM

FACEBOOK: @robeksfallschurch

INSTAGRAM: @robeksfallschurch_

Contact:

marketing@robeks.com