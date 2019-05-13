Robeks Opens First Location in Rockville, MD

ROBEKS hosting SIP, SIP, HOORAY family friendly celebration to showcase their newest location

Rockville, MD (RestaurantNews.com) Robeks Fresh Juices and Smoothies announces the addition of their 14th location in the Maryland – Virginia region with a new store at Rockville’s Research Row. A grand opening celebration is set for Saturday, May 18, 11AM to 2:00 PM with special discounts, freebies, plus face painting and a balloon artist.

The party provides the perfect opportunity for the local community and businesses to come together, grab tasty and healthy treats and enjoy a variety of family-oriented activities.

The grand opening celebration includes the following offers:

Buy one, get one free on smoothies and juices

Half off any delicious Acai bowl

20% off your entire purchase

Store franchisee Eion Callwood, has been a Robeks loyal customer for many years as part of his healthy lifestyle. When he found the opportunity to invest, the brand was clearly the perfect match given the delicious and innovative combinations, the family friendly environment, and simple operation. “I share Robeks’ mission of providing our community with a flavorful and healthy option”, said Mr. Callwood.

From morning starter to post-workout recovery, Robeks provides creative and tasty options for every part of a person’s day with a dedicated lineup of fresh juices, smoothies and acai bowls. Robeks emphasizes fresh, delicious choices and believes that one shouldn’t have to sacrifice taste for a healthy alternative – or health for a tasty one. Robeks has built a reputation for exceptional quality and prides themselves on making it easy and enjoyable to take good care of yourself.

The newest Robeks is located at 1403 Research Blvd., Rockville, MD 20850 (between Chick-Fil-A and One Life Fitness). Follow Robeks Rockville on Facebook and on Instagram. For more information on Robeks visit www.robeks.com

About Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies

For over 20 years, Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies has been serving delicious, good-for-you smoothies and juices using truly unique recipes that combine fruits, vegetables, and other natural ingredients. With more than 80 locations nationwide, Robeks continues to grow and expand its reach throughout the U.S. To learn more about franchising opportunities visit: www.robeksfranchise.com

EVENT DETAILS: SIP, SIP, HOORAY Bring the Kids!

Free Classic Smoothies, Free Snack Samples, Balloon Artist – Face Painting

WHERE: ROBEKS 1403 Research Blvd. Rockville, MD 20850

WHEN: Saturday, May 18th 11:00AM – 2:00 PM

FACEBOOK: facebook.com/robeksrockville1/

INSTAGRAM: @robeks_rockville

Contact:

marketing@robeks.com