Robeks Introduces Two Spectacular New Bowls

Los Angeles, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Robeks Fresh Juices and Smoothies is introducing two innovative bowls with unique topping combinations and premium ingredients to meet the overall growing interest of customers to have nutritious and delicious combinations as meal replacements or powerful snacks.

The new Almond Delight and Superfood Bliss Bowls are here through the end of the year as limited time offers. These products take inspiration from two menu favorite smoothies: Nuts About Protein and Queen of All Greens.

“Fall is almost here and we’re offering our guests a super-tasty and healthy way to enjoy the season refreshed and energized,” says Mitch Baker, Robeks Vice President of Marketing. “Our mission has always been the same: To provide our customers with flavorful and healthy options. Superfoods are taking the nation by storm, and our new bowls are a delicious way to make the body function better and boost overall health.”

ALMOND DELIGHT BOWL

Robeks created a bowl that will carry its guests through the day. They can experience all the homemade flavors of morning, packed with protein to last all day. The blend includes: Coffee, Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Cinnamon, Almond Butter, Banana, Whey Protein, and is topped with Banana, Strawberry, Cacao Nibs, Raw Almonds and Granola.

SUPERFOOD BLISS BOWL

A bowl loaded with so many delicious and healthy ingredients, this green blend of superfoods is one of the freshest and tastiest bowls Robeks has offered. The selection of toppings has the perfect mouth feel to complement its great taste. The ingredient list includes: Papaya Juice, Kale, Spinach, Pineapple and Banana. The nutritious toppings are: Fresh Banana, Strawberry, Blueberries, Granola and Goji Berries.

Robeks prides itself on helping people eat healthier. Menu items feature premium ingredients and are always made fresh-to-order right in front of the guest.

More about the menu or locations at: www.robeks.com

About Robeks

For over 20 years, Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies has been serving delicious smoothies, juices, and bowls using truly stellar recipes that combine fruits, vegetables, and other natural ingredients. With more than 100 locations in operation and development, Robeks continues to grow and expand its reach throughout the U.S. To learn more about franchising opportunities visit: www.robeksfranchise.com

