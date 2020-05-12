Robeks Introduces Three New Superfood Smoothies That Are Beyond Super With a New Delivery Program for Ultimate Convenience

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Robeks Fresh Juices and Smoothies is introducing three new, limited-time superfood smoothies to get consumers ready for a healthy Summer, with delivery through Door Dash, the nation’s leading online mobile food-ordering and delivery provider.

The new offerings – Bold & Gold, Berry Sumac and Avocado Dream – reinforce what Robeks has been offering for almost 25 years, the perfect balance of taste and nutrition.

Bold & Gold has a fresh, bright flavor and is loaded with mango, pineapple and bananas, with an added boost of turmeric.

Berry Sumac is one of our most unique creations to date, with a blend of all-natural raspberry juice, strawberries, pineapples and bananas, along with flax seeds and Sumac. A magical superfood, Sumac is one of the most powerful anti-inflammatory spices on earth, with a myriad of benefits.

Avocado Dream is a Robeks first: an absolutely delicious smoothie featuring premium avocado, spinach, walnuts, pineapple, bananas and fresh lime. It has the perfect blend of taste, with a velvety smooth texture and nutrition benefits that are off the charts.

“Each of these Superfood smoothies also include a boost of our proprietary multi-vitamin supplement, packing even more nutritional benefits,” said Mitch Baker, Vice President of Marketing for Robeks. “We’ve always been at the forefront of offering new, innovative products, and these new Smoothies add significant punch to our already popular Superfoods menu category.”

Convenience through delivery is also a feature offered to all Robeks guests in partnership with Door Dash, the nation’s leading online and mobile food-ordering delivery provider. The best tasting fresh smoothies, juices and bowls can now be delivered directly to guests at their home or office and can be placed through the Robeks mobile app (free from iOS app store or Google Play), Robeks.com, all accruing Rewards points for even more happiness through the end of summer.

“Keeping Robeks fans energized with the fresh smoothies, juices and bowls wherever and whenever they need a delicious boost, is now theirs with a few swipes,” said Baker. “We’re always evolving and embracing technology to maximize a seamless guest experience, and this is just another way we can deliver happiness to our guests with ease, safety, and comfort.”

For more information on the new superfood smoothies, visit www.robeks.com

About Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies

For over 20 years, Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies has been serving delicious, good-for-you smoothies, juices, and bowls using truly unique recipes that combine fruits, vegetables, and other natural ingredients. With more than 100 locations in operation and development, Robeks continues to grow and expand its reach throughout the U.S. More about franchising opportunities at: www.robeksfranchise.com

Media Contact:

marketing@robeks.com