Robeks Introduces Premium Toasts: Savory Avocado and Sweet Acai Almond Butter

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The destination for creatively crafted fresh smoothies, juices and bowls, Robeks today introduces premium toasts including two savory fresh creamy avocado options and a sweet almond butter topped with a blend of Acai and Greek yogurt option. Flavorful and richly satisfying, these new toasts are the perfect complement to a wholesome breakfast time smoothie or afternoon juice on the go.

“Our guests make Robeks a daily destination for our juices and smoothies as a welcomed aspect of a healthful routine. We are thrilled now to offer a new menu category of premium toasts that are fresh, tasty and definitely craveable,” said David Rawnsley, President of Robeks. “This is truly the perfect complement to any of our existing menu items.”

The two avocado toast options start with perfectly ripe Hass avocados, hand sliced to order. The Classic is seasoned perfectly with lemon and olive oil, chili flakes, Pink Himalayan salt and pepper served on thick, airy lightly toasted sourdough bread. The Everything toast balances the avocado with Robeks own blend of savory ‘everything’ seasoning, Pink Himalayan salt and pepper, and topped with sliced cherry tomatoes on lightly toasted sourdough bread.

For those looking for a sweeter option, the Acai Almond butter toast features almond butter spread topped with a dollop of house-made Acai Greek yogurt spread and is layered with banana slices and dried blueberries then drizzled with honey.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Robeks is a forerunner in the wholesome juice and healthful smoothie category using fruits and vegetables at the peak of their freshness for a delicious taste and quality nutrients. Also known for its fresh Acai bowls and now adding premium toasts, Robeks continues to innovate with creatively crafted flavor combinations with fresh, high quality ingredients that make people happy. With more than 100 locations open and in development across twelve states and the District of Columbia, Robeks continues its stellar growth with franchise opportunities in select markets across the country. For more information, visit robeks.com .

