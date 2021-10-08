Robeks Introduces New Tea-Based Smoothies with the Warm, Rich Flavors of Fall

New Robeks App Lets Guests Order Online, Earn Rewards

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The destination for creatively crafted fresh smoothies, juices, and bowls, Robeks today introduces new tea-based smoothies featuring freshly brewed black tea for a distinctive lighter flavor that is paired with rich warm spices, and fresh fruit for an energizing, refreshing taste of fall.

Each Robeks location freshly brews Rishi brand premium Tea that is sourced from tea gardens in the dense forests of Southeast Asia. This lightly caffeinated black tea has a malty and robust character with a remarkably smooth finish and is lightly sweetened with a zero lower calorie monkfruit sweetener. The two new smoothie flavors are:

Spiced Berry Tea Latte with strawberry, blueberry, banana, ginger, and almond blended with cinnamon.

Ginger Turmeric with Black Tea with the bright flavors of lemon, ginger and turmeric blended with peach, pineapple, and banana.

“Rich warm spices are the signature flavor of fall, and now Robeks has created a distinctively new craveable flavor profile using tea,” said Mitch Baker, vice president of marketing at Robeks. “These smoothies are packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory ingredients in the perfect combinations of fresh fruit and distinctive tea that our guests will love.”

For a complete quick meal savored slow or on the go, these smoothies’ pair perfectly with Robeks premium avocado or almond butter banana and Acai Greek yogurt toast. Robeks offers two avocado toast options that start with ripe Hass avocados, hand sliced to order. The Classic is seasoned perfectly with lemon and olive oil, chili flakes, Pink Himalayan salt and pepper served on thick, airy lightly toasted sourdough bread. The Everything toast balances the avocado with Robeks own blend of savory ‘everything’ seasoning, Pink Himalayan salt and pepper, and topped with sliced cherry tomatoes on lightly toasted sourdough bread.

For those looking for a sweeter option, the Acai Almond butter toast features almond butter spread topped with a dollop of house-made Acai Greek yogurt spread and is layered with banana slices and dried blueberries then drizzled with honey.

Both the new tea smoothies and toasts can be ordered ahead on the brand new Robeks app. Available now for IOS and Android, the new Robeks app offers easy ordering from any smartphone, is a great way to track rewards and find locations nearby. Previous rewards members can easily migrate their accounts to the app and guests who download the app and sign up will receive a bonus reward and free smoothie on their birthday.

About Robeks

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Robeks is a forerunner in the wholesome juice and healthful smoothie category using fruits and vegetables at the peak of their freshness for a delicious taste and quality nutrients. Also known for its fresh Acai bowls and now adding premium toasts, Robeks continues to innovate with creatively crafted flavor combinations with fresh, high quality ingredients that make people happy. With more than 100 locations open and in development across fourteen states and the District of Columbia, Robeks continues its stellar growth with franchise opportunities in select markets across the country. For more information, visit robeks.com .

Contact:

Barbara Caruso

714-328-3273

Barbara@c-squaredpr.com

More from Robeks

The post Robeks Introduces New Tea-Based Smoothies with the Warm, Rich Flavors of Fall first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.