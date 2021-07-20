Robeks Introduces Low Sugar Smoothies

Proprietary Ingredients Deliver on Taste without the Sugar

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The destination for creatively crafted fresh smoothies, juices and bowls, Robeks is making smoothies healthier with new low-sugar options. Robeks has introduced two new smoothies, Almond Berry Surprise and Strawberry Avo Surprise, that use a proprietary monkfruit sweetener for a satisfying taste without the sugar and a custom Keto enhancer to help with keeping a low net carb count.

“We wanted to offer our same high quality, great tasting smoothies to our guests who prefer less sugar and ultimately lower carbs. These low sugar smoothies stay true to our mission – they taste delicious and are making our guests happy,” said Mitch Baker, vice president of marketing at Robeks.

These balanced and delicious smoothies include:

Almond Berry Surprise with unsweetened vanilla almond milk, blueberries and strawberries, almond butter, Robeks proprietary monkfruit sweetener and a propriety keto enhancer.

Strawberry Avo Surprise features unsweetened vanilla almond milk, strawberries, avocado, Robeks proprietary monkfruit sweetener and a propriety keto enhancer.

Robeks low sugar, low carb, keto friendly smoothies are available at all locations.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Robeks is a forerunner in the wholesome juice and healthful smoothie category using fruits and vegetables at the peak of their freshness for a delicious taste and quality nutrients. Also known for its fresh Acai bowls and now adding premium toasts, Robeks continues to innovate with creatively crafted flavor combinations with fresh, high quality ingredients that make people happy. With more than 100 locations open and in development across twelve states and the District of Columbia, Robeks continues its stellar growth with franchise opportunities in select markets across the country. For more information, visit robeks.com .

