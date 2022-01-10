Robeks Gift Cards Now Available at Local Costco Stores Across the U.S.

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The destination for creatively crafted fresh smoothies, juices, and Acai bowls, Robeks today announces that Costco members can now purchase Robeks gift cards at their local Costco Warehouse in Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Ohio, and Virginia.

For Costco’s loyal customers, the addition of Robeks gift cards gives them a discounted opportunity to experience delicious smoothies and juices freshly made with the highest quality fruits and freshest vegetables, superfoods and other all natural ingredients.

Perfect timing as consumers turn to healthier options after the holidays, the gift cards are available in a four pack of $25 cards for $79.99. The gift cards can be loaded in the Robeks Mobile App and Rewards program making ordering and paying more convenient. New Robeks rewards members receive $3 off their first order and $2 off their second order, adding value to their overall purchase.

Robeks’ creative flavor combinations that have been making guests happy for 25 years. Some of the company’s most popular items include:

Strawnana Berry Smoothie with strawberries, banana, non-fat frozen yogurt and apple juice, a refreshing treat any time of the day.

with strawberries, banana, non-fat frozen yogurt and apple juice, a refreshing treat any time of the day. 800 LB Gorilla Smoothie features banana, peanut butter, non-fat frozen yogurt, soy milk, chocolate and 40 grams of whey protein. With 60% of the average daily requirement for calcium and 20% of the recommended daily fiber intake, this smoothie is 100% delicious and satisfying.

features banana, peanut butter, non-fat frozen yogurt, soy milk, chocolate and 40 grams of whey protein. With 60% of the average daily requirement for calcium and 20% of the recommended daily fiber intake, this smoothie is 100% delicious and satisfying. Tropi-Kale with fresh kale, pineapple, pineapple sherbet, non-fat frozen yogurt, papaya juice, and packed with immunity boosting Vitamin C.

In addition to a full line of premium smoothies, juices and bowls, guests can amplify the health benefits with Wellness Shots of wheatgrass, lemon ginger, or turmeric.

With the recently added menu line of premium toasts, guests are finding Robeks is more than a destination for juices, smoothies, and Acai bowls. The new avocado and Acai almond butter premium toasts are a perfect snack or meal, and the ideal complement to a fresh juice. Fans are loving the two savory fresh creamy avocado options that are perfectly seasoned and served on thick, airy, lightly toasted sourdough bread.

About Robeks

Celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2021, Robeks is a forerunner in the wholesome juice and healthful smoothie category using fruits and vegetables at the peak of their freshness for a delicious taste and quality nutrients. Also known for its fresh Acai bowls and now adding premium toasts, Robeks continues to innovate with creatively crafted flavor combinations with fresh, high-quality ingredients that make people happy. With more than 100 locations open and in development across twelve states and the District of Columbia, Robeks continues its stellar growth with franchise opportunities in select markets across the country. For more information, visit robeks.com .

