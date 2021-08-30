Robeks Expands in Southern California With Ten New Locations

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The destination for creatively crafted fresh smoothies, juices and bowls, Robeks today announces the company will add ten more locations throughout Southern California including eight stores in Los Angeles and two in in the San Diego area.

“Over the past year, people have taken steps to improve their health and they are choosing to include Robeks fresh juices, smoothies and acai bowls in their regular routine. We continue to see considerable growth over our 2019 sales figures and that trajectory has attracted more franchisees as Robeks has become a sought-after business opportunity,” said David Rawnsley, Robeks president.

These new locations will be owned and operated by both new and existing franchisees, with one franchisee in particular adding a second location to their portfolio and another adding a third Robeks.

“We are excited to welcome these new franchisees to the Robeks family and support our existing franchisees as they grow,” added Rawnsley.

Recently named one of the top brands to watch in 2021 by QSR Magazine, Robeks offers the freshest smoothie, juice and bowl experience using quality ingredients and creative flavor combinations that have been making guests happy for 25 years. Some of the brand’s most popular and iconic items include:

Strawnana Berry Smoothie with strawberries, banana, non-fat frozen yogurt and apple juice, a refreshing treat any time of the day.

800 LB Gorilla Smoothie features banana, peanut butter, non-fat frozen yogurt, soy milk, chocolate and 40 grams of whey protein. With 60% of the average daily requirement for calcium, 20% of the recommended daily fiber intake the 800 LB Gorilla Smoothie is 100% delicious and satisfying.

Tropi-Kale with fresh kale, pineapple, pineapple sherbet, non-fat frozen yogurt, papaya juice, and packed with immunity boosting Vitamin C.

In addition to a full line of smoothies, juices and bowls, guests can amplify the health benefits with Wellness Shots of wheatgrass, lemon ginger, or turmeric. Robeks also offers low sugar, low-carb smoothies in two flavors: Almond Berry Surprise made with blueberries, strawberries and almond butter, and Strawberry Avo Surprise with strawberries and avocado. Both of these smoothies feature Robeks proprietary monk fruit sweetener and a propriety keto enhancer.

With the recently added menu line of premium toasts, guests are finding Robeks is more than a destination for juices, smoothies, and Acai bowls. The new avocado and Acai almond butter premium toasts are a perfect snack or meal, and the ideal complement to a fresh juice. Fans are loving the two savory fresh creamy avocado options that are perfectly seasoned and served on thick, airy, lightly toasted sourdough bread.

About Robeks

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Robeks is a forerunner in the wholesome juice and healthful smoothie category using fruits and vegetables at the peak of their freshness for a delicious taste and quality nutrients. Also known for its fresh Acai bowls and now adding premium toasts, Robeks continues to innovate with creatively crafted flavor combinations with fresh, high quality ingredients that make people happy. With more than 100 locations open and in development across twelve states and the District of Columbia, Robeks continues its stellar growth with franchise opportunities in select markets across the country. For more information, visit robeks.com .

