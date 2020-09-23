Robeks Debuts Fall Menu Featuring Pumpkin, Cinnamon Spice and Chai Flavors

As summer comes to a close, the national franchise brand is launching new menu items that accentuate the warm aromas and indulgent tastes of the season.

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Robeks Fresh Juices and Smoothies , a rapidly growing national smoothie franchise, has launched its limited-time fall offerings, featuring warm and familiar ingredients. The new menu items of two smoothies and a bowl includes flavor forward ingredients like pumpkin, cinnamon, and chai, just launched in all stores nationwide through the year’s end.

Robeks’ research and development team, including the brand’s Vice President of Marketing, Mitch Baker, crafted the menu based on feedback from customers, staff and franchise owners to accentuate seasonal flavors that would appeal to their growing fanbase.

“We’re all about giving our customers amazing tasting products that contain inherently better ingredients,” said Baker. “Our mission is to focus on delicious food that makes people happy, and that makes their bodies and minds happy too. Coming off our summer superfoods campaign and going into fall, we wanted to focus on these new flavors as a breath of (slightly cooler) fresh air.”

The brand is rolling out items for the season, including an Almond Delight Bowl, featuring a blend of coffee, nonfat frozen yogurt, cinnamon, almond butter, banana, and whey protein, topped with banana, strawberry, cacao nibs, raw almonds and granola; a Pump-It-Up Pumpkin Smoothie, featuring soy milk, vanilla nonfat frozen yogurt with pumpkin pie mix; and a brand new Masala Chai Smoothie, featuring organic Rishi brand Chai with notes of cinnamon and ground ginger.

“At Robeks, we’re all about introducing new products that offer groundbreaking taste and premium ingredients – always made fresh-to-order,” said Baker. “These fall offerings bring our customers a delicious new take on comforting and familiar flavors that they’ll soon come to know and love. It’s the perfect fix for those pumpkin-spice cravings…but packed with nutrients that our customers can order without the guilt.”

Robeks customers can enjoy the fall menu in store, online or through the Robeks mobile app.

About Robeks



For over 20 years, Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies has been serving delicious, good-for-you smoothies, juices and bowls using truly unique recipes that combine premium ingredients including fruits, vegetables and natural ingredients. The Los Angeles-based health food franchise appeals to a broad demographic of loyal fans by providing delicious, hand-crafted and nutritious meal alternatives, enhanced with a proprietary line of enrichments to deliver the right carbohydrates, fiber, protein, vitamins, minerals and herbs for powering up metabolism and overall wellness. To learn more, please visit: https://robeks.com .

