ROBEKS Celebrates Grand Opening July 20th in Shelton

Family Friendly Event includes face painting, kickboxing and free giveaways

Shelton, CT (RestaurantNews.com) The new Robeks Fresh Juices and Smoothies in Shelton, CT, is throwing a grand opening party July 20 with free giveaways all day long, face painting for kids and a morning kickboxing class – it’s a recipe for a day to remember.

The new location marks the seventh Robeks in Connecticut and the second for franchise owners Patrik Kovac and Mark Henriques.

“Both Mark and I are extremely excited to be opening our second location in the Connecticut region,” Kovac said. “Our first store in Danbury, CT has been quite successful for us, so we felt that opening a second location was the right choice. At both locations, our number one goal is providing customers with tasty and healthy options.”

A variety of activities, including a host of free and discounted smoothie offers will be taking place throughout the day beginning first thing in the morning on Saturday, July 20th.

The Shelton Robeks is located at 110 Commerce Dr, Ste 114, Shelton, CT 06484. For more information on Robeks visit www.robeks.com

Event Details: SIP, SIP, HOORAY Bring the Kids:

Free Giveaways – Morning Kickboxing and Face Painting

ROBEKS 110 Commerce Dr. Suite 114 in Shelton

9:00-11:00 AM – Small Classic Smoothies for $1.00

11:00-1:00PM – Free Small Smoothie: Strawnana Berry, Mahalo Mango or Hummingbird

1:00-3:00PM – 50% off all Smoothies

About Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies

For over 20 years, Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies has been serving delicious, good-for-you smoothies, juices, and bowls using truly unique recipes that combine fruits, vegetables, and other natural ingredients. With more than 100 locations in operation and development, Robeks continues to grow and expand its reach throughout the U.S. To learn more about franchising opportunities visit: www.robeksfranchise.com