Robeks Appoints Franchise Veteran Todd Peterson to Chief Development Officer Role

Former Wingstop Executive Brings 25 Years of Experience and Relationships to Help Grow the Popular Juice and Smoothie Brand

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Robeks , the popular destination for creatively crafted fresh smoothies, juices, acai bowls and more, today announces the next phase of its aggressive franchise efforts with the appointment of industry veteran Todd Peterson to the newly created position of Chief Development Officer. Peterson will oversee all aspects of the company’s franchise development and market expansion.

“Robeks boasts stronger unit-level economics than many brands in this segment and with impressive same-store-sales results and a solid base of profitable restaurants across multiple states, the company is very well positioned to accelerate growth. I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to lead the development efforts for this iconic brand,” said Todd Peterson.

Peterson’s background includes more than 25 years of experience directing domestic and international franchise restaurant development for both full and limited-service brands. Most recently he served as the vice president of franchise development for Wingstop Restaurants, a leading 1,700-unit publicly traded global restaurant brand.

“The strength of our brand, the appeal of our category, and the return on investment for Robeks franchisees were key to helping us attract someone of Todd’s caliber. We are very excited to have Todd join the Robeks team to lead and accelerate our development efforts in both new and existing markets,” said David Rawnsley, president and CFO of Los Angeles-based Robeks.

In 2021 Robeks marked its 25th anniversary and the company has reinforced its foundation to set the stage for the next 25 years. Menu innovation with premium toasts, including various avocado and nut butter versions, have helped attract new guests and drive sales. Expansion into new markets has increased the company’s footprint across the United States. The company’s top 25% locations now have industry-leading annual unit volumes exceeding $1 million*.

“Robeks has the world’s best franchisees who deliver every day for every guest with enthusiastic customer service and a commitment to exceptional quality, and with Todd’s leadership we look forward to significantly and meaningfully growing our system,” said Rawnsley.

About Robeks

Robeks, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2021, is a preeminent leader in the wholesome juice and healthful smoothie category using fruits and vegetables at the peak of their freshness for a delicious taste and quality nutrients. Also known for its fresh Acai bowls and now adding premium toasts, Robeks continues to innovate with creatively crafted flavor combinations with fresh, high quality ingredients that make people happy. With more than 100 locations open and in development across thirteen states and the District of Columbia, Robeks continues its stellar growth with franchise opportunities in select markets across the country. For more information, visit www.robeks.com and for franchising details visit www.robeksfranchise.com .

* This number represents the average net sales for the top 25% stores for the 52-week period ended 12/26/2021 (“Fiscal Period”). See Item 19 of our Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) for more information, including net sales date for all stores for all traditional Robeks stores in operation during the Fiscal Period. Your results may differ. There is no assurance that you will earn as much. The franchise sales information here does not constitute an offer to sell a franchise. An offer of franchise can only be made through the delivery of an FDD. Certain states require that we register the FDD in those states. The communications here are not directed by us to the residents of any of those states. Moreover, we will not offer or sell franchises in those states until we have registered the franchise (or obtained an applicable exemption from registration) and delivered the FDD to the prospective franchisee in compliance with applicable law.

