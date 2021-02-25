Robata JINYA Introduces New Premium To-Go Sushi Boxes

Trendy, Japanese izakaya-style restaurant debuts four take-home options featuring combinations of nigiri, sashimi, rolls and more

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Robata JINYA is on a roll, ensuring the Los Angeles community can enjoy authentic Japanese flavors at home with the launch of its new Sushi Boxes.

Popular among locals for its traditional Japanese cuisine featuring fresh, fine ingredients, Robata JINYA is now making it more convenient for fans to savor their favorite sushi in the comfort of their homes. Available for takeout only, the trendy, izakaya-style restaurant recently added these four premium Sushi Boxes to its menu:

MATSU ($53) – Toro Nigiri, Red Snapper Nigiri, Hokkaido Scallop Nigiri, Salmon Nigiri, Kinmedai Nigiri, Uni Nigiri, Toro Roll and Cucumber Roll.

TAKE ($43) – Tuna Nigiri, Yellowtail Nigiri, Red Snapper Nigiri, Salmon Nigiri, Kinmedai Nigiri, Ikura Nigiri, Toro Roll, Cucumber Roll, and Chirashi Sushi with toro, Hokkaido scallop, snow crab, ikura, cucumber and micro cilantro.

UME ($33) – Tuna Nigiri, Yellowtail Nigiri, Red Snapper Nigiri, Salmon Nigiri, Kinmedai Nigiri, Ikura Nigiri, Salmon Sashimi, Yellowtail Sashimi, Toro Roll and Cucumber Roll.

JINYA Signature Plate ($120) – Lime Roll, La Brea Roll, Toro Roll, Cucumber Roll, Salmon Nigiri, Kinmedai Nigiri, Salmon Sashimi, Yellowtail Sashimi, Tsykune Skewers, Chicken Thigh Oyster Skewers, crispy chicken, crispy rice with spicy tuna and edamame.

“For 10 years, Robata JINYA has been a Los Angeles staple,” said Robata JINYA Founder and CEO Tomo Takahashi. “It’s the place to go for true Japanese cuisine, and we want our guests to be able to take this special culinary experience home with them. Our new Sushi Boxes are the perfect way for our fans to safely and conveniently taste the flavors of Japan while at their own dinner tables.”

To place an order or pre-order, guests can call 323.653.8877 or visit Robata JINYA, located at 8050 W. 3rd St. To view Robata JINYA’s full menu, visit robatajinya.com .

The health and safety of its guests and team members is Robata JINYA’s top priority. The restaurant has implemented enhanced sanitization standards and processes and will continue to adhere to all federal, state and local guidelines.

Robata JINYA boasts a wide selection of kushiyaki grilled on bincho-tan, a traditional Japanese charcoal for a smoky aroma and a taste of authentic Japanese cuisine. The acclaimed restaurant provides an escape for an extraordinary dining experience with countless choices of Japanese tapas, fusion-style sashimi dishes and a large selection of domestic and imported beers, shochu and specialty sake to complement all the dishes. To learn more about Robata JINYA, visit robatajinya.com .

About Robata JINYA

Founded in 2010 by Tomo Takahashi – who was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News – Robata JINYA is a trendy, izakaya-style restaurant featuring Japanese delicacies. With the success of seven locations in Tokyo under the same management, the restaurant discovered its second home in Los Angeles, conveniently located in West Hollywood near famed Melrose District, landmarks and local attractions. JINYA Holdings, Inc. operates Robata JINYA and puts a special focus on kaizen – the Japanese practice of continuous improvement – meaning its guests will always experience the best cuisine out there across all of its brands. For more information, visit robatajinya.com or follow Robata JINYA on Facebook or Instagram .

